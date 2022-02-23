A coalition of Western Massachusetts labor unions will host a town hall next week for elected municipal officials.
Mayors and members of city councils, select boards, school committees and other bodies can register for the virtual event, which will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at bit.ly/3s2tD6K.
The event seeks to communicate labor priorities to officials and to share possibilities for officials to support workers in their communities, according to a Facebook event description.
It is organized by the Western Mass Area Labor Federation, a coalition of more than 60 local unions that represents over 30,000 workers.