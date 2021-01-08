The Western Mass Labor Federation board has passed a resolution calling for the immediate removal of President Donald Trump following Wednesday's attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The resolution demands that Trump step down and — if he refuses — to be removed through impeachment or by his Cabinet invoking the 25th Amendment. It also calls for the resignation of all senators and House members who objected to the Electoral College certification.
Lastly, the resolution demands that a bipartisan commission be established to investigate those involved with Wednesday's attack "and refer them to prosecution by the U.S. Justice Department, and further for them to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
"The January 6, 2021, attack must serve as a wake up call to the Labor Movement and American people that our democracy is vulnerable," the board said in a news release. "We must respond to this moment by deepening our commitment to organizing against structural racism and corporate domination by building a multiracial democracy that puts people before profits."
The Western Mass Labor Federation is made up of 65 unions across Western Massachusetts.