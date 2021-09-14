Marie Geary, speaking, a registered nurse at Berkshire Medical Center, said her co-workers are “exhausted, demoralized and burnt out.” At a Friday event, labor leaders described challenges such as low staffing levels in health care settings and a proposed ballot question that would take away employee status and related protections from workers for Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and other gig economy operators. But, many also see the upcoming year as a chance to pass legislation to invest in infrastructure, protect workers’ right to organize and more.