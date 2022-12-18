Western Massachusetts lawmakers talk long commutes to Boston, progress made on bridging the digital divide

The sun hasn’t even risen yet, and — chances are — state Rep. Paul Mark, D-Becket, is en route to the Massachusetts Statehouse, where he’ll work until long after the sun has set.
A minimum two-and-a-half hours one-way, Mark’s commutes to Beacon Hill can be long — the days in office even longer — but the incoming state senator knows how important it is to be present. The Statehouse is where relationships are built, where the usually scattered group of lawmakers come together to get things done on behalf of their constituents across the commonwealth.
“It's an issue of being accessible,” he said. “It's a challenge that our colleagues who are within, say, 50 miles of Boston just don't deal with in the same way.”
So he drives — more than 100 miles on the road, making it to Boston just in time for his 9 a.m. meeting.
Western Massachusetts-based legislators have long struggled to visit, access and legislate from a capital that is firmly planted in one of the easternmost parts of the state. While the pandemic laid local concerns about access bare for constituents and legislators alike, many of our lawmakers are still battling to have their challenges recognized and addressed.
Just a few towns over, state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, grapples with the cost of living six hours round-trip from the building where she works. The office expense stipend granted to legislators who reside more than 50 miles away from the Statehouse doesn’t even come close to covering her total travel expenses.
“Distance matters,” she said. “It’s expensive to be a far-away rep.”
But, like Mark, Farley-Bouvier believes that it’s important to be present, representing her district. So she drives.
In another part of western Massachusetts, state Sen. John Velis, D-Westfield, tries his best to balance being a new parent with his duties at Beacon Hill, knowing that any time he goes into Boston that might be the only activity he does that day.
“If you make me choose between being in my district and being in Boston, I’m always going to choose being in my district,” he said. “The real toll is if you’re in Boston a lot — and I try to be — one of the main downsides is that you’re away from your district more often. You can’t go to an event. You have to miss something.”
But he drives, “being in the room” whenever he can, not caring whether the Legislature is in formal session or not.
Even state Rep. Jake Oliveira, D-Ludlow, who identifies himself as the western Massachusetts legislator with the easiest commute, expects to spend at least an hour and a half on the turnpike to Boston without traffic.
“I always use this point,” he said. “It’s easier to get to three other state capitals than it is to get to my own with traffic. Albany, N.Y., Hartford, Conn., and Providence, R.I.”
Even so, he regularly drives.
Next session, Mark and Oliveira will move to the upper chamber. As a state senator, Mark will represent an area larger than the entire state of Rhode Island. But he doesn’t let the prospect of having to commute among the 57 communities he represents, in addition to the Statehouse, faze him. After all, he’s already taken on one of the most challenging commutes from western Massachusetts, putting an annual average of 60,000 miles on his car as a state representative.
“You don't ever want one of your constituents to think, ‘The person that works for us in Boston, we can't ever get ahold of them,’” Mark said.
So he drives. And, to him, the commutes are worth it — especially given the hoops he used to jump through in order to attend virtual meetings at the height of the pandemic.
A former resident of Peru, one of 46 towns with completed projects by the Massachusetts Broadband Institute’s Last Mile Program, Mark recalls the time he spent as the only legislator without access to cellphone service or high-speed, broadband internet at home.
“It was tough,” he said, “You know, you don’t see it, especially in Boston. So when people were talking about things, they would think it was strange, and I would have to explain to them: ‘No, I don't have the internet.’”
He lived in one of the 53 Massachusetts last mile towns identified by the MBI as lacking the basic infrastructure necessary to support broadband. So, Mark said, he was limited for years in only having access to the internet through a satellite dish service that capped speeds and monthly usage.
“It was really bad,” he said. “It was way behind what everyone else was doing.”
Then, just after the pandemic started, Mark’s home in Peru finally got the infrastructure it needed to run high-speed internet. But not before Beacon Hill was forced online.
Without internet or cellphone service at home at the start of lockdown in 2020, Mark said, he would get in his car before a virtual meeting and drive until he knew his phone wouldn’t drop the Zoom call.
“So I'd be sitting in the car and it would be weird because everyone else is on video,” he said. “And I would have to make sure I told people every time that I'm not on video because I'm in my car.”
From a parking lot at a Hinsdale elementary school closed for Covid to a pitstop after running errands in Pittsfield, Mark’s chosen locations for his car-turned-legislative-office had only one requirement: Reliable service, which, ask any western Massachusetts resident, can be challenging to find all on its own.
Take, for example, the Massachusetts Broadband Institute’s event last week. Held in a western Massachusetts town, the event highlighting the Last Mile Program’s progress in bringing broadband to the commonwealth’s most underserved areas hosted legions of local legislators. But it ironically ran into a telecommunications access issue of its own when visitors couldn’t get cellphone service.
State Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa, D-Northampton, who attended the event outside her district, said she didn’t realize there was a problem at first. But, as she was driving back toward her district, she said, a flurry of messages came in. The missed texts and emails warned her about a “major crisis” at her legislative office.
“Cell reception at this point is just really critical. Everyone expects you to be available at a moment’s notice — I think we want to be available at a moment’s notice — but that can make it really challenging,” she said. “Once I left, I was able to get on it, but our delay is really problematic.”
This dark side of the digital divide stretches across western Massachusetts to affect both local constituents and legislators. While some officials, like Mark, have no choice but to tackle the issues facing them and their constituencies in real-time, others, state like Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, are thinking long-term about ways the Legislature can help close the gaps.
“Everybody used to be worried about the new highways coming here to Berkshire County, going back years and years,” he said. “We finally realized that we have to be on that information highway — we have to be in the high-speed lane. And I think that's just critical. That's really been our focus.”
Last month, the commonwealth took new steps toward alleviating some of these inequities by allocating $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to digital equity activities. The recently passed Economic Development package also included funds for some of the unique issues facing western Massachusetts residents — including $75 million to support broadband infrastructure and internet access — while the government promised $275 million earlier this summer to the long-awaited east-west commuter rail project.
Sabadosa said these funds are just the beginning in a long list of wins for western Massachusetts, proving that the challenges of working as a rural legislator are ultimately worth the satisfaction of helping your community get the help it needs.
“I hope [the challenges don’t] discourage people from running for office,” she said. “It really is a wonderful thing to do.”
Just take it from Mark, who worked as a telephone lineman before entering the Legislature.
In 2004, he remembers, he would go to work splicing fiber optics for “ultra-high fast service” in Woburn, thinking “it would be cool” if he could access the same thing at his rural home. More than 18 years later, the senator-elect is getting his wish.
With his recent move to Becket, another recently completed last mile town, Mark said he can finally expect to have the same, stable access he helped establish in eastern Massachusetts all those years ago. At home, he no longer has to worry about dropped calls or limited internet service. His car doesn’t have to double as his office. He can finally turn his camera on in Zoom meetings.
Mark said the issue of access remains top-of-mind for local communities and the rural legislators who represent them, championing an equitable distribution of resources statewide.
“I think our perspective made a difference and has an impact,” he said. “It's taken a lot longer than I think people want, but we have been getting there. And I think we're almost where we need to be.”
And that, he said, is why he drives. Making it to Boston just in time for his 9 a.m. meeting.