PITTSFIELD — A Saturday celebration at the city’s newest park will feature a ribbon cutting with Mayor Linda Tyer, a whiffle ball tournament sponsored by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and food served by BB’s Hot Spot.
Westside Legends, a group of residents who have lived in the West Side neighborhood, will host the event at Westside Riverway Park, which opened May 31, after more than a decade of planning.
An event flyer shows the hours as 1 to 6 p.m., with a rain date to be determined, if necessary. A poetry workshop, a scavenger hunt and music by DJ Oli Real also will be part of Saturday’s lineup for entertainment, the flyer said.
In addition to the city of Pittsfield and the DA’s office, Roots Rising, Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity and the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission are listed on the flyer as partners.