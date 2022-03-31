6 things to know about your property tax bill if you own a home in Berkshire County

Property owners in Berkshire County have been receiving their next round of property tax bills in recent weeks. We all know we have to pay them, but do we really understand why, and how these taxes are calculated?
To help you better understand your tax bill, we've asked town officials to break the process down: What should taxpayers be looking for on their bills; how are their properties assessed; and what happens if I can't pay my taxes?
When do I pay my property taxes?
For communities that have two payments due each fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, the second payment is due May 1.
In other municipalities, the bills are paid quarterly, with the last one due April 1.
The majority of the bills will go to single-family homeowners. Most towns have a single tax rate; Pittsfield, Lenox and North Adams are among those across the commonwealth with separate rates for residential and commercial properties.
What do all these numbers mean?
Property tax bills have several components, with three areas that the property owner should focus on, according to Lee Treasurer/Tax Collector Donna Toomey. Keep in mind, Lee uses a single tax rate for all properties in town.
"They are all taxed at the same rate, and people should be looking at their land value, building value and acreage," Toomey said.
The land and building values are separated, said Sarah Navin, of the Lee Board of Assessors. Assessors are the people who work to establish property values and work with the Massachusetts Department of Revenue to establish each community's tax rate for the fiscal year.
"The DOR splits up the land and building as a courtesy. People like to see how the land value compares to the building value, and see which has gone up and which has gone down since the previous fiscal year," Navin said.
What happens if I don't pay my taxes?
Payments typically are due 30 days from the time the bill is issued. Per state regulation, late payments immediately incur a daily 14 percent interest charge.
If you have trouble paying the full amount at once, Toomey suggests paying as much as you can, in order to minimize the impact of the financial penalties.
"You should make payments to ease the burden of waiting and paying all at once well after the due date. It's better to pay part than do nothing and have the interest add up," she said.
If you have a mortgage and you rely on a bank to pay property taxes from an escrow account, make sure the bill is paid on time and the check clearly is marked as to what it is paying, according to Toomey.
How can I get help?
There are several ways that property owners, especially senior citizen homeowners, can try and lower their tax bill.
Massachusetts cities and towns can adopt the state's Senior Citizen Property Tax Work-Off Abatement Program. Each year, as many as 15 residents in Lee, for example, can earn a property tax reduction of up to $1,500 by doing general office work or light manual labor. The program is open to those 60 and older, and there are no other eligibility requirements.
Also, seniors and people with disabilities or low income who are experiencing financial hardship can apply to the Elderly and Disabled Taxation Fund, which is made up of contributions from other property owners in their town.
And property owners who believe that their bills are too high, based on the assessed value, can seek an abatement from the Board of Assessors. Information on the abatement process can be found on the back of the bill.
"The abatement must be sought when you receive the first tax bill showing the new rate," Navin said. "I tell people, 'The last day you can pay your bill on time is the last day to file an abatement.'"
How is my property assessed?
For the purposes of assessing, assessors collect and analyze three categories of data: general, specific and comparative, as required by the state, according to Navin.
"General data consists of neighborhood characteristics, trends and factors which affect value. Specific data consists of site, external influences and improvement information, and comparative data consists of cost, housing sales, and income and expense information," she said.
Navin adds that after all the studies and information are input to the Department of Revenue's Division of Local Services format, it then is sent for review and certification.
How do my taxes change over time?
Every five years in Massachusetts, a community must go through a revaluation of all its property. This often is time-consuming, and many municipalities hire a firm to help perform the work.
During the years between "re-val" years, as they are known in the assessor's world, property values are adjusted in order to spread out the impact of a revaluation.
"If we didn't do that, there would be such a huge spike in taxes to the homeowner. Doing adjustments helps prevent the shock of a re-val year," Navin said.
"It's also good for continuity between revaluations," added Lee Board of Assessors Chairman Tony Caropreso. "With yearly adjustments to values, it's more in tune with housing market conditions and creates more consistency in values over the five-year period."
One more thing ...
People have begun receiving their annual excise tax bills for their vehicles. Toomey says those bills typically are due 30 days after issuance, and are subject to the same 14 percent daily interest fee for late payment as are residential and commercial property taxes.