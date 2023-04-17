What is Patriots' Day? 6 things to know about the Massachusetts holiday that isn't just celebrated in the Commonwealth

What is Patriots’ Day?

Patriots’ Day commemorates the battles of Lexington, Concord, and Menotomy, all locations in Massachusetts, as some of the first battle sites of the American Revolutionary War of 1775. According to History.com, there was growing tension between the residents of Great Britain’s 13 North American colonies and the British crown.

On the evening of April 18, 1775, Paul Revere made his historic ride from Boston to Lexington to tell his fellow Patriots that the British were making their way to Concord and to prepare for battle. According to HistoryDefined.net, Revere and others successfully warned residents that the British soldiers were coming by sea, but Revere was arrested by British patrol before he could finish his ride to Lexington. It was the next day, April 19, that the war began with “the shot heard around the world.” As a result of this war, Americans won their independence when the British surrendered Yorktown, Va., in 1781, although fighting continued for two more years following.

When is it?

The exact date changes because in Massachusetts, Patriots’ Day is observed on the third Monday of April each year. This year, it is April 17. The holiday was first established in 1894 by Massachusetts Governor Frederic T. Greenhalge and was always celebrated on April 19. In 1969, History.com reports that the holiday was shifted to be celebrated on the third Monday in April to create a three-day weekend.

Who celebrates Patriots’ Day?

Six states observe the holiday: Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Unlike the other four states that observe the holiday on whichever date the third Monday is, Florida and Wisconsin observe the holiday on April 19.

Is this the same thing as Patriot Day?

No, Patriot Day is the official name for the remembrance of Sept.11, 2001. It commemorates the lives lost in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Virginia and those who died on the hijacked United Airlines airplane in Pennsylvania. According to Britannica Encyclopedia, Sept. 11 was designated as Patriot Day on Dec. 18, 2001.

How does Massachusetts celebrate Patriots’ Day?

According to USA Today, Lexington and Concord celebrate the day with reenactments, ceremonies, historical exhibits and parades through each town.

Boston celebrates with events throughout the month of April, including reenactments, a parade, a wreath laying ceremony at City Hall Plaza, and a reenactment of Paul Revere’s Ride. Those in Boston can enjoy the annual Red Sox Patriots’ Day baseball game, and cheer on those who run in the Boston Marathon. The 26.2-mile marathon is held annually on Patriots’ Day, where according to Boston.com, 30,000 runners make their way from Hopkinton Street to the finish line on Boylston Street within 6 hours.

Do we get mail on Patriots’ Day? What is closed?

Patriots' Day is a state holiday, not a federal holiday. Mail will be delivered and banks will be open today, but state, county and city offices will be closed. Click here to see the full list of what is open on Patriots' Day. Many schools are on vacation today and all week. Need some ideas on things to do this week with the kids? We've got some ideas here.