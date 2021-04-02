The question: "This hilly region of Western Massachusetts is home to the Tanglewood music & Jacob's Pillow dance festivals."
The answer: "The Berkshires."
Where was this question asked? On the television game show "Jeopardy!"
The Berkshires popped up on the popular quiz show Thursday night, listed as the fifth and final question in the category of U.S. Geography during the game's first round. As such, the question was worth $1,000 to whichever contestant got it right.
Unfortunately, none of the three contestants bothered to try. It's possible that none of Thursday's night's three contestants was familiar with the state's westernmost county — they came from Michigan, Ontario and Texas. But, maybe they didn't want to test their luck.
The Berkshires was the third question posed during the game, and it came after two contestants had botched the answers to the first two queries. Guest host Dr. Mehmet Oz ended up providing the answer.
After the show, state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, weighed in on the Berkshires getting a mention.
"Hey @DrOz Thanks for the #Berkshires shoutout along with @TanglewoodMA & @JacobsPillow on @Jeopardy tonight," Pignatelli tweeted. "#nationaltreasures in my backyard. It should have been the #dailydouble #mapoli #4thBerkshire."
This isn't the first time the Berkshires have appeared as a question on the show. According to Visit the Berkshires of Western Mass. Facebook page, a question asking, "Williamstown and Pittsfield are communities of these mountains in Western Massachusetts" appeared on "Jeopardy!" in March 2018.