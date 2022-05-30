43% of Americans don’t understand the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day

The store shelves are filled with cookout supplies and with red, white and blue decorations. Your first thought might be, “It’s too early to be celebrating the Fourth of July,” until you remember Veterans Day comes first. Or is it Memorial Day?

If you’re unsure about the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day, you’re not alone. According to a survey commissioned by The University of Phoenix, 43 percent of Americans could not correctly describe Memorial Day, and 36 percent confused the day with Veterans Day.

What’s the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day?

• Memorial Day honors those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

• It’s always celebrated on the last Monday of May, and has been observed since the Civil War era. This year, it’s observed on May 30.

Quote “The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.” General John A. Logan, leader of an organization for Northern Civil War veterans, calling for a nationwide day of remembrance later that month, May 1868

• Veterans Day honors all veterans for their service in the U.S. military, whether they are living or dead, and whether they served during times of war or peace.

• It is always celebrated on Nov. 11 in honor of the “‘eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month’ of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I, known as Armistice Day,” according to History.com. The name of the holiday was changed from Armistice Day to Veterans Day in 1954.

How should I observe or celebrate Memorial Day?

• Attend a local ceremony or patriotic event. Many towns and communities hold gatherings, parades or other commemorative events.

• Pause for a moment of silence for 1 minute at 3 p.m., local time, for the National Moment of Remembrance.

• Visit a veteran’s gravesite and make sure it is clean of debris and well kept. A nice gesture is to leave flowers, ceremonial wreathes or American flags.

• Attend a cookout with family and friends. Spending time with loved ones is always a good way to celebrate, no matter what holiday it is.

Should I wish someone a “Happy Memorial Day”?

The short answer is no.

According to the Code of Support Foundation, Memorial Day can be a very personal day, spent mourning the loss and honoring the memory of a loved one who died in the war. The cheerful sentiment, although probably not intended to offend or upset anyone, can seem a bit odd or insensitive.

“For many families who have lost loved ones, it’s not a happy day, and it’s not a day intended to be celebrated in the traditional sense of that word,” CFS states. “If you’re thinking to yourself ‘I have said this, but it wasn’t my intent to be disrespectful,’ then we encourage you to please take a moment to learn why the holiday exists and how you might recognize it.”

Why are veterans selling artificial poppy flowers?

The poppy flower became a symbol for the lives lost in the war because of the poem, “In Flanders Fields,” by Lt. Col. John McCrae, a Canadian army doctor serving in World War I. McCrae was inspired by wild poppy flowers growing and blooming near makeshift graves he saw in May 1915.

Since the 1920s, artificial poppies have been assembled by disabled veterans in need of employment and financial assistance. Members of the Veterans of Foreign War hand out Buddy Poppies, the artificial red flower with a green wire, in exchange for monetary donations.

“The VFW Buddy Poppy program provides compensation to the veterans who assemble the poppies, provides financial assistance in maintaining state and national veterans’ rehabilitation and service programs and partially supports the VFW National Home For Children,” states VFW.org.