What Berkshire County restaurants and businesses closed in 2021?

Here's a look at which Berkshire County restaurants and businesses closed this year:

North Adams concert venue HiLo announces hiatus, and the attached cafe is moving downtown HiLo, a live music and comedy venue that opened two years ago, is closing its doors, and its future is unclear. The Parlor Cafe, which operates in the same space, will be moving downtown.

HiLo: Live music and comedy venue HiLo on Union Street in North Adams first opened in summer 2019. The venue is currently on a hiatus, although the business’ future is unclear.

A low-key closing for Cafe Lucia, landmark Lenox restaurant Cafe Lucia, under the same ownership for nearly 40 years, ended its run this month as a high-end downtown restaurant and celebrity “supper club,” four months after the death of its founder and co-owner.

Cafe Lucia: In October, a notice was taped to the front entrance of Cafe Lucia in Lenox announcing the restaurant decided to close.

“We had a great run, nearly 39 years. ... I am so very grateful for all the love and support given to me through this most difficult yet successful season after losing my husband, partner and founder on June 13th, 2021” read the note.

Papa Gino's ends 47 years of pizza-making in Pittsfield PITTSFIELD — After operating in Pittsfield for 47 years, Papa Gino's has closed its restaurant at 685 Merrill Road.

Papa Gino's: After operating in Pittsfield for 47 years, Papa Gino's closed its restaurant at 685 Merrill Road in Pittsfield. The decision came around the time the store's lease was ending, and 13 employees were affected.

Glendale residents again facing loss of local post office STOCKBRIDGE — The U.S. government’s on-again, off-again shutdown of the compact neighborhood post office serving 86 box holders in the village…

Glendale Post office: The post office serving 86 box holders in the village of Glendale closed because “the landlord is not renewing our lease,” according to Paul Buttafuoco, U.S. Postal Service operations manager.

A storied Great Barrington yoga center becomes yet another pandemic casualty “It’s hard to be the person who closes it down," says Gillian Gorman-Rabin, owner of Yoga Great Barrington. But, the pandemic has upended the yoga business model.

Yoga Great Barrington: Citing struggles to host in-person lessons due to a decline in interest and a desire to spend more time with family, this yoga studio in Great Barrington decided to close.

'They come in and cry': Two Great Barrington shops, after 28 years, close amid pandemic GREAT BARRINGTON — There are coronavirus pandemic winners and losers, and Hillary Rush says her Railroad Street shop is one of the latter.

Church Street Trading Co. and The Gifted Child toy store: A clothing store and a toy store in Great Barrington closed due to prohibiting regulations from the pandemic.

Paperdilly owners closing up Main Street office supply shop after 40 years After 40 years in business and an anchor of Lee’s Main Street, Paperdilly is closing Oct. 30. Owners Doug and Sally Wilcox are retiring after overcoming personal setbacks, occasional harsh economic times and a pandemic.

Paperdilly: After 40 years, the beloved office supply and business services store in Lee has closed its doors so that store owners can enjoy retirement.