<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
YEAR IN REVIEW

What Berkshire County restaurants and businesses closed in 2021?

  • 1 min to read
What Berkshire County restaurants and businesses closed in 2021?

Here's a look at which Berkshire County restaurants and businesses closed this year:

HiLo: Live music and comedy venue HiLo on Union Street in North Adams first opened in summer 2019. The venue is currently on a hiatus, although the business’ future is unclear.

Cafe Lucia: In October, a notice was taped to the front entrance of Cafe Lucia in Lenox announcing the restaurant decided to close. 

“We had a great run, nearly 39 years. ... I am so very grateful for all the love and support given to me through this most difficult yet successful season after losing my husband, partner and founder on June 13th, 2021” read the note. 

In remembrance: A look back at the Berkshirites we lost in 2021

Papa Gino's: After operating in Pittsfield for 47 years, Papa Gino's closed its restaurant at 685 Merrill Road in Pittsfield. The decision came around the time the store's lease was ending, and 13 employees were affected. 

Glendale Post office: The post office serving 86 box holders in the village of Glendale closed because “the landlord is not renewing our lease,” according to Paul Buttafuoco, U.S. Postal Service operations manager.

Yoga Great Barrington: Citing struggles to host in-person lessons due to a decline in interest and a desire to spend more time with family, this yoga studio in Great Barrington decided to close. 

Church Street Trading Co. and The Gifted Child toy store: A clothing store and a toy store in Great Barrington closed due to prohibiting regulations from the pandemic. 

Paperdilly: After 40 years, the beloved office supply and business services store in Lee has closed its doors so that store owners can enjoy retirement.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all