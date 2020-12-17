NORTH STREET STORM

A woman and child walk along North Street in Pittsfield early Thursday as a nor'easter continues to pummel the Berkshires.

 BEN GARVER -- THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

With snow continuing to pile up across the Berkshires, most schools are closed Thursday, and a number of other institutions have reported storm-related closures or delays. Please send cancellation notices to news@berkshireeagle.com.

SCHOOLS

The following are closed completely, with no instruction today, according to Greylock Snow Day:

Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School, Berkshire Hills, Berkshire Waldorf, Childcare of the Berkshires, Clarksburg, Emma Miller, Farmington River, Florida, Gabriel Abbott Memorial, Hancock, Lee, Lenox, Pittsfield, Richmond, Southern Berkshire Regional

The following are offering fully remote instruction for today:

Hoosac Valley, Mount Greylock Regional, North Adams

BUS SERVICE

The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority announced a two-hour delay due to snow on Thursday.

More delays due to snow accumulation and removal are possible. For updates and specific route information, visit Berkshirerta.com or call 1-800-292-BRTA.

OTHER CLOSINGS/DELAYS

Pittsfield municipal offices: CLOSED

Boys and Girls Club of Pittsfield: CLOSED

Berkshire Museum: CLOSED

Stockbridge Library: CLOSED

Salvation Army Pittsfield Corps: CLOSED

Great Barrington Libraries: CLOSED

Norman Rockwell Museum: CLOSED

Ward’s Nursery and Garden Center, Great Barrington: CLOSED