With snow continuing to pile up across the Berkshires, most schools are closed Thursday, and a number of other institutions have reported storm-related closures or delays. Please send cancellation notices to news@berkshireeagle.com.
SCHOOLS
The following are closed completely, with no instruction today, according to Greylock Snow Day:
Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School, Berkshire Hills, Berkshire Waldorf, Childcare of the Berkshires, Clarksburg, Emma Miller, Farmington River, Florida, Gabriel Abbott Memorial, Hancock, Lee, Lenox, Pittsfield, Richmond, Southern Berkshire Regional
The following are offering fully remote instruction for today:
Hoosac Valley, Mount Greylock Regional, North Adams
BUS SERVICE
The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority announced a two-hour delay due to snow on Thursday.
More delays due to snow accumulation and removal are possible. For updates and specific route information, visit Berkshirerta.com or call 1-800-292-BRTA.
OTHER CLOSINGS/DELAYS
Pittsfield municipal offices: CLOSED
Boys and Girls Club of Pittsfield: CLOSED
Berkshire Museum: CLOSED
Stockbridge Library: CLOSED
Salvation Army Pittsfield Corps: CLOSED
Great Barrington Libraries: CLOSED
Norman Rockwell Museum: CLOSED
Ward’s Nursery and Garden Center, Great Barrington: CLOSED