PITTSFIELD — Military helicopters that the city’s municipal airport director said don’t commonly pass through were in the skies above Pittsfield this week.
“They don't announce what their purpose is or why they’re flying, but we just assume it’s training,” said Daniel Shearer, manager of the Municipal Airport. “I think we’re seeing aircrafts from different bases because the weather’s so good.”
The military was operating at least one CH-47 Chinook helicopter for a few hours in Pittsfield on Wednesday evening before sunset, he said. And on Friday, Chinooks were again above Pittsfield, and used the municipal airport from about 1 to 1:30 p.m., said Shearer.
Chinooks, a heavy-lift helicopter with dual rotors, can produce a distinct sound, he said.
“The last few days have seen more than average of a helicopter that we don't typically see, that tends to be louder,” he said. “The city has reached out to state and U.S. legislatures to see if there can be more communication, or better scheduling,” he said.
And amid those operations, at least one UH-60 Black Hawk was in the area as well, including on Thursday, when one flew over the city in the morning, then returned around 1 p.m., departing the area no more than a half-hour later, according to Shearer.
“The last couple days we've also had kind of the typical helicopter that we normally see around here from one of the nearby bases," said Shearer.
Military aircrafts often use the airport, he said. In 2018, there were an estimated 1,000 military training operations conducted at the Pittsfield Municipal Airport, according to Shearer.
Councilor Patrick Kavey, whose ward encompasses the airport, said the facility is a draw for military training because “we have the perfect terrain” and because it's far enough away from all international airports that military officials do not need to give a notification before arriving.
There are four military bases in proximity to the airport in Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut, he said.
Kavey said the state's Military Division has agreed to conduct their training at “reasonable” hours. He said he is working to determine from bases when other helicopters are coming, because on Wednesdays in particular, the aircrafts are using the airport as late as 9 p.m.
“Hopefully we can figure out where they’re coming from and slow down the frequency of how much they’re coming,” he said.
The city can’t, however, prohibit military aircrafts from touching down, said Shearer, because the facility is supported by federal money.
“We can’t tell them they can't use the airport,” he said. “It’s supported through federal grant funds, so we actually have to allow military operations.”