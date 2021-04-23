HINSDALE — Every April, the endangered American Bittern flies north from its winter range and takes up residence in the marsh known as the Hinsdale Flats, one of the region's high places feeding the East Branch of the Housatonic River.
If you haven’t seen one, it’s not you. The American Bittern is a master of disguise. When it stands stock still, this ground-dwelling heron fades in among brown stalks of marsh grasses, its bill raised high, eyes darting.
That kind of camouflage doesn’t fool the state Department of Transportation, which plans to invest more than $6 million in state and federal money to fix a beleaguered two-mile stretch of the Skyline Trail that passes through the marsh. When that work starts, likely next year, it will be required to avoid interfering with the mating season of both the American Bittern, and a smaller but similarly protected species, the Least Bittern.
Robert Graves, Hinsdale’s town administrator, says he looked up information on the bitterns and was struck by the birds’ beauty.
The birds can’t be blamed for yet another delay in fixing this section of the trail, also known locally as Middlefield Road. As a final design for the project was reviewed, the DOT found that guardrails that were to be used at a bridge over Bennett Brook, which flows through the marsh, were out of step with the latest rules, Graves said.
“This fix has put the project off track,” Graves advised residents in the town newsletter.
Judith Reardon Riley, a spokeswoman for the DOT, confirmed that the railing had to be revised for safety reasons, delaying work that might have started this year. In an email, she wrote the new railing design will compel more work on the bridge decking, to support the railing.
“This additional work, while delaying the time frame for the project, will benefit the town by upgrading a deteriorated bridge deck and improving safety with the new bridge rail,” Riley said.
The DOT discovered the presence of the bitterns early in the project, she said, and that has not affected timing of the work.
Instead of being advertised in February, the search for contractors will start in June or July. That timing, Graves said, is expected to push construction into 2022, though he said he’s been told work on the bridge at Bennett Brook could begin sooner.
With no road improvements in sight this year, Hinsdale plans to make repairs on East Washington Road, which can serve, for some, as an alternative route around a section of Skyline Trail that drivers try to avoid.
It isn't hard to find frustration in Hinsdale over another delay. “The road has been deteriorating on a consistent basis for the last five to eight years,” said Richard Scialabba, chair of the town’s Select Board. “The road floods over all the time. This was something that was promised a long time ago. Work was supposed to be starting right now."
When it finally gets going, the project will fix the road from Route 8 east to about 300 feet from the Peru line, according to the DOT’s project description. The DOT’s punch list includes, among other things, putting a new surface over an improved road base; widening of two to three feet; “rehabilitating” what it terms “open drainage” systems; fixing the road’s unpaved shoulders. Of the overall $6,016,381 cost, $4,813,104 will be paid by the federal government, with the state covering the rest. The project is managed by Eamon Kernan in the district’s Lenox office.
The bittern dance
Once a contractor is hired, crews will be instructed to observe wildlife regulations that seek to protect the bitterns, including their mating season.
Here’s how the state’s Natural Heritage & Endangered Species Program describes that seldom-seen ritual:
“Courtship behavior is not well understood, but is known to include aerial and ground chases. Males slowly stalk females as (the males) display a pair of white fanlike plumes raised over the back and shoulders.”
Females build nests of dead grasses, cattails and reeds and lay three to five eggs, with just one such “clutch” per year.
That stalking is not just mating behavior. When feeding, the bitterns all but disappear into their surroundings, as they hunt frogs, small snakes, crayfish, salamanders and fish. If mice stray out of nearby fields, they're game as well. “The American Bittern feeds in marshes, meadows and along edges of shallow ponds,” the state program says in a fact sheet, “standing motionless with neck outstretched and level bill, eyes focused down into the water, slowing aiming its bill before suddenly downward to seize the prey.”
As they wait, perhaps next year the bitterns will puzzle over all those figures in yellow vests.