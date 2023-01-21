Berkshire Botanical Garden holds "barn raising" to dedicate new timber-frame structure. Local experts Scott Brockway and Adam Miller shed light on the art of the longstanding building method

STOCKBRIDGE — When Berkshire Botanical Garden decided to erect its first new building since the 1970s, the nonprofit turned to a traditional method of construction to get the job done.
The garden built a barn the old-fashioned way, through a process known as timber-framing, a method of construction whose origins predate the birth of Jesus Christ and was popular in New England during the Colonial era. The barn, which is set to open in May, will house the garden's popular "Farm in the Garden Camp" summer children's program.
On Saturday, the organization dedicated the new structure with a modern version of another old time tradition, a barn raising. With the wooden frame of the 30-foot-by-50-foot single story structure already in place, construction workers used a crane to lift the final roof truss into place, which they attached to the rest of the structure by knocking in a series of wooden pegs.
Yet another tradition took place before the truss was lifted off the ground. Workers attached "a wetting bush," which is a small bough cut from a nearby tree, to the top beam of the truss. The bush is used to symbolize a building's roots. It's similar to a topping off ceremony, which takes place when a bush or tree is placed on the highest beam of a building after construction has been completed.
The summer youth camp is an important part of the botanical garden's mission, said Executive Director Thaddeus Thompson. Timber-framing was done to make the new structure a more inviting place.
"It's really a beautiful, inspiring, open and welcoming place and a fun space," Thompson said. "There are going to antler shingles in here to give the kids a unique environment.
"We loved the idea of using local craftsman and doing a timber-frame building, and focusing on the wood and the traditional techniques," he said. "Philosophically, aesthetically and functionally."
Matthew Larkin, who chairs the garden's board of trustees, did the building's initial design. He originally envisioned a building with sliding barn doors on a concrete slab to mirror the garden's nearby education building. But the contractor, A.J. Schnopp Construction of Dalton, which served as the general contractor for its recently renovated and expanded Center House, had other ideas.
Company head Gregg Schnopp introduced Larkin to two men who have extensive experience with timber-frame construction, Scott Brockway of Berkshire Wood Products in Windsor, and Adam Miller, a carpenter and consultant who lives in Vermont. Brockway served as the new building's project manager and sawyer, with Miller as the designer. Both men are members of the Timber Framers Guild and have worked together on similar projects before. Fire Tower Engineered Timber of Rhode Island, whom Brockway described as "probably the most renowned timber framing engineer in the country," also worked on the project.
"It's a combination of traditional timber framing with some modern contemporary features thrown into it," said Brockway, describing the building's design. "Basically, it's art. Back 150 years ago this is how people had to join timbers together."
The two men are passionate about preserving the old craft of timber-framing, Brockway said.
"Things have gone from craft to construction these days," he said. "We don't deal with construction. We deal with functional art. We're putting the art back into it. The art is the structure itself."
"I consider it a craft," Miller said.
The building's frame includes seven types of wood: white pine, black cherry, shad, black walnut, sugar maple and white ash. The plugs are made of red oak. The wood comes from two groves located near Brockway's home in Windsor. He said the wood used to construct the building would be considered firewood by most people.
"To people like Adam and myself it's not firewood," he said. "What we did was walk through the woods with the concept and the plans, looked up in the trees and tried to pick out what woods might go where."
The new building was donated by Melissa and Barbara Leonhardt in memory of their late mother, Anne, who had a home in Becket and been involved in philanthropy for over 35 years.
"Amazing," was how Melissa Leonhardt described Saturday's ceremony. "She'd be so happy."
