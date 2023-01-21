<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire Botanical Garden holds "barn raising" to dedicate new timber-frame structure. Local experts Scott Brockway and Adam Miller shed light on the art of the longstanding building method

The tradition of a property owner hammering in the final peg for the roof trusses of a building is carried out by Matthew Larkin, the chair of the Berkshire Botanical Garden’s Board of Trustees, during a barn raising event for the garden’s new single-story, 30-foot-by-50-foot barn on the property in Stockbridge. The structure combines traditional post-and-beam construction with modern engineering and design elements and will be the new home of the garden’s Farm in the Garden Camp.

STOCKBRIDGE — When Berkshire Botanical Garden decided to erect its first new building since the 1970s, the nonprofit turned to a traditional method of construction to get the job done.

Maggie McRae and Peter Madsen play traditional fiddle and guitar melodies at a barn raising celebration for the Berkshire Botanical Garden’s new single-story, 30-foot-by-50-foot barn, which combines traditional post-and-beam construction with modern engineering and design elements and will be the new home of the garden’s Farm in the Garden Camp.

The garden built a barn the old-fashioned way, through a process known as timber-framing, a method of construction whose origins predate the birth of Jesus Christ and was popular in New England during the Colonial era. The barn, which is set to open in May, will house the garden's popular "Farm in the Garden Camp" summer children's program.

On Saturday, the organization dedicated the new structure with a modern version of another old time tradition, a barn raising. With the wooden frame of the 30-foot-by-50-foot single story structure already in place, construction workers used a crane to lift the final roof truss into place, which they attached to the rest of the structure by knocking in a series of wooden pegs.

A crowd watches during a barn raising event at the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge. The public was invited for the installation of the final roof trusses of the structure, which combines traditional post-and-beam construction with modern engineering and design elements and will be the new home of the garden’s Farm in the Garden Camp.

Yet another tradition took place before the truss was lifted off the ground. Workers attached "a wetting bush," which is a small bough cut from a nearby tree, to the top beam of the truss. The bush is used to symbolize a building's roots. It's similar to a topping off ceremony, which takes place when a bush or tree is placed on the highest beam of a building after construction has been completed. 

The summer youth camp is an important part of the botanical garden's mission, said Executive Director Thaddeus Thompson. Timber-framing was done to make the new structure a more inviting place.

A crowd watches during a barn raising event at the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge. The public was invited for the installation of the final roof trusses of the structure, which combines traditional post-and-beam construction with modern engineering and design elements and will be the new home of the garden’s Farm in the Garden Camp.

"It's really a beautiful, inspiring, open and welcoming place and a fun space," Thompson said. "There are going to antler shingles in here to give the kids a unique environment.

"We loved the idea of using local craftsman and doing a timber-frame building, and focusing on the wood and the traditional techniques," he said. "Philosophically, aesthetically and functionally."

Posts are hammered into place, affixing the final roof trusses during a barn raising event at the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge. The public was invited for a traditional ceremony for installation of the final truss of the structure, which combines traditional post-and-beam construction with modern engineering and design elements.

Matthew Larkin, who chairs the garden's board of trustees, did the building's initial design. He originally envisioned a building with sliding barn doors on a concrete slab to mirror the garden's nearby education building. But the contractor, A.J. Schnopp Construction of Dalton, which served as the general contractor for its recently renovated and expanded Center House, had other ideas.

Company head Gregg Schnopp introduced Larkin to two men who have extensive experience with timber-frame construction, Scott Brockway of Berkshire Wood Products in Windsor, and Adam Miller, a carpenter and consultant who lives in Vermont. Brockway served as the new building's project manager and sawyer, with Miller as the designer. Both men are members of the Timber Framers Guild and have worked together on similar projects before. Fire Tower Engineered Timber of Rhode Island, whom Brockway described as "probably the most renowned timber framing engineer in the country," also worked on the project.

A crowd watches during a barn raising event at the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge. The public was invited for the installation of the final roof trusses of the structure, which combines traditional post-and-beam construction with modern engineering and design elements and will be the new home of the garden’s Farm in the Garden Camp.

"It's a combination of traditional timber framing with some modern contemporary features thrown into it," said Brockway, describing the building's design. "Basically, it's art. Back 150 years ago this is how people had to join timbers together."

The two men are passionate about preserving the old craft of timber-framing, Brockway said.

A barn raising celebration is held for the new single-story, 30-foot-by-50-foot barn that is being constructed at Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge, which combines traditional post-and-beam construction with modern engineering and design elements and will be the new home of the garden’s Farm in the Garden Camp.

"Things have gone from craft to construction these days," he said. "We don't deal with construction. We deal with functional art. We're putting the art back into it. The art is the structure itself."

"I consider it a craft," Miller said.

The building's frame includes seven types of wood: white pine, black cherry, shad, black walnut, sugar maple and white ash. The plugs are made of red oak. The wood comes from two groves located near Brockway's home in Windsor. He said the wood used to construct the building would be considered firewood by most people.

In a traditional ceremony at the Berkshire Botanical Garden’s barn raising event, a coniferous bough, called a "wetting bush," is fixed to one of the final roof trusses of the structure to pay homage to the trees that went into the construction of the building, as well as to symbolize the establishment of the building’s "roots."

"To people like Adam and myself it's not firewood," he said. "What we did was walk through the woods with the concept and the plans, looked up in the trees and tried to pick out what woods might go where."

The new building was donated by Melissa and Barbara Leonhardt in memory of their late mother, Anne, who had a home in Becket and been involved in philanthropy for over 35 years.

"Amazing," was how Melissa Leonhardt described Saturday's ceremony. "She'd be so happy." 

In a traditional ceremony at the Berkshire Botanical Garden’s barn raising event, a coniferous bough, called a "wetting bush," is fixed to one of the final roof trusses of the structure to pay homage to the trees that went into the construction of the building, as well as to symbolize the establishment of the building’s "roots." The building is a combination of traditional post-and-beam construction and modern engineering and design elements and will be the new home of the garden’s Farm in the Garden Camp.

Tony Dobrowolski can be reached at tdobrowolski@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6224.

