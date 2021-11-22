<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TREEFARM-5.jpg

Where can you find fresh cut trees from a Berkshire farm?

  • 3 min to read

While the days after Thanksgiving are often spent at the store searching for holiday treasures, many folks head outdoors to the tree farms to chop down the yearly Christmas tree. For many farms, this weekend is the opening weekend for selling pre-cut and cut-your-own trees, as a typical fresh cut fir tree will last between four and five weeks if properly watered once or twice a day as needed. They key is to not let the tree dry out and to be sure it lands in a sturdy base. 

While trees can drink up to a gallon of cool water per day, the general rule is that they will drink one quart for every inch of trunk diameter, according to the Stauffers of Kissel Hill guide for how to make a Christmas tree last. For example, a tree with a trunk that is three inches across at the base would need three quarts of water per day.

Bring a saw or chainsaw, as well as a way to secure the tree to your car. Some farms will net or bale the tree, others are opting to social distance and leave it up to customers to secure the tree. A larger vehicle or truck would be ideal, but with the right straps it is possible to fasten a Christmas tree to the roof of any vehicle. Just drive slowly and carefully and try to stick to back roads if possible. 

We've compiled a list of tree farms in the area, as well as some farms in neighboring states. The hours listed here are specifically for the tree-cutting season, while supplies last. 

At a glance, these trees range in cost between $30 to $60 depending on the height of the tree, sometimes more for anything over 8 feet tall. The majority of these farms primarily accept cash, but some do accept credit or debit cards, just call ahead to verify. Many farms have COVID regulations in place and ask that dogs stay home.

Christmas trees

Christmas trees are moved last month at Ioka Valley Farm in Hancock. Although the farm had to cancel its traditional tractor rides, co-owner Missy Leab said sales seem to be a bit higher this year, and she has noticed a heightened interest in smaller trees.

Massachusetts

Crane Hill Tree Farm

Address: 233 Johnson Hill Road, Washington

Phone: 413-623-5865

Hours: Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 9 a.m. to sunset (just before 4:30). Available by appointment during the week.

Trees: Balsams in the 5 to 8 foot size range.

Cut your own

Note: If planning to visit Crane Hill Tree farm after Dec. 5, please call for availability.

Cranston's Christmas Tree Farm

Address: 372 Baptist Corner Road, Ashfield

Phone: 413-628-0090

Hours: Wednesday through Friday: Noon to 4:30 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Trees: Balsam, Concolor, Fraser, and spruce trees

Cut your own and pre-cut

Forthill Farm

Address: 325 Forthill Ave., Pittsfield

Phone: 413-281-0652

Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pre-cut

Holiday Brook Farm

Address: 100 Holiday Cottage Road, Dalton

Phone: 413-684-0444

Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pre-cut

Christmas trees

Visitors to Ioka Valley Farm in Hancock search last month for a Christmas tree. Ioka grows its own trees, and co-owner Missy Leab is “pleased with the turnout” this holiday season.

Ioka Valley Farm

Address: 3475 MA-43, Hancock

Phone: 413-738-5915

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Gift shop and Fresh Cut Christmas Trees open Fridays, noon to 4:30 p.m.

Trees: Concolor fir, Fraser fir, Canaan fir

Cut your own and pre-cut

Itty Bitty Farm

Address: 1100 Route 9, Windsor

Phone: 413-684-3268

Hours: Thursday and Friday 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 to 5 p.m.

Precut

Seekonk Tree Farm

Address: 32 Seekonk Road, Great Barrington

Phone: 413-528-6002

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, 12:30 to 5 p.m. on weekdays

Note: This farm has three lots. All three lots have precut trees, wreaths, kissing balls and more.

Lot 1 has tall trees (9ft-12ft) and Gift Shop: 49 Seekonk Road - Farm Stand

Lot 2 is the “Choose and Cut lot” open only on weekends: 65 Seekonk Road

Lot 3 is the “Choose and Cut lot” open daily: 32 Seekonk Cross Road

Trees: Canaan, Fraser fir, Concolor fir, white spruce, white pine

Cut your own and pre-cut

Strawberry Acres

Address: 370 Pittsfield Road, Hinsdale

Phone: 413-449-6072

Hours: Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cut your own and pre-cut

Taft Farms

Address: 119 Park St., Great Barrington

Phone: 413-528-1515

Hours: Daily 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Trees: Balsam fir trees

Whitney's Farm Market & Garden Center

Address: 1775 S State Road, Cheshire

Phone: 413-442-4749

Hours: Everyday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Trees: Balsam fir, Douglas fir, Fraser fir, blue spruce, white pine

Pre-cut

Windy Hill Farm

Address: 686 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington

Phone: 413-298-3217

Hours: Daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trees: Balsam fir, Canaan fir, Concolor fir, Frasier fir, Korean fir, blue spruce and dwarf Alberta spruce

Vermont

JAC Frost Family Tree Farm (formerly the Springfed Tree Farm)

Address: 1378 Morgan St., Bennington, Vt.

Phone: 802-440-0500

Hours: Daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cut your own

Mt. Anthony Tree farms

Address: 3583 VT-346, Pownal, Vt.

Phone: 802-447-0660

Hours: Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trees: Balsam and Fraser fir

Cut your own and pre-cut

Pleasant Valley Tree Farm

Address: 313 Pleasant Valley Road, Bennington, Vt.

Phone: 802-442-9071

Hours: Daily 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Trees: Balsam and Fraser firs

Cut your own and pre-cut

New York

Canaan Conifers

Address: 13194 NY-22, Canaan, N.Y.

Phone: 508-641-6331

Hours: Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trees: Blue, Serbian and Black Hills spruce, as well as Balsam, Canaan and silver firs.

McDonough's Farm

Address: 28 Gilligan Road, East Greenbush, N.Y.

Phone: 518-477-4841

Hours: Daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Zema's Nursery

Address: 154 Presbyterian Hill Road, Stephentown, N.Y.

Phone: 518-733-5868

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cut your own and pre-cut

Jess Gamari can be reached at jgamari@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Digital content creator

Jess Gamari has worked at The Berkshire Eagle since 2016. She was previously a Berkshires Week intern in 2013 and a North Adams Transcript summer intern in 2009.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all