Where can you find fresh cut trees from a Berkshire farm?

While the days after Thanksgiving are often spent at the store searching for holiday treasures, many folks head outdoors to the tree farms to chop down the yearly Christmas tree. For many farms, this weekend is the opening weekend for selling pre-cut and cut-your-own trees, as a typical fresh cut fir tree will last between four and five weeks if properly watered once or twice a day as needed. They key is to not let the tree dry out and to be sure it lands in a sturdy base.
While trees can drink up to a gallon of cool water per day, the general rule is that they will drink one quart for every inch of trunk diameter, according to the Stauffers of Kissel Hill guide for how to make a Christmas tree last. For example, a tree with a trunk that is three inches across at the base would need three quarts of water per day.
Bring a saw or chainsaw, as well as a way to secure the tree to your car. Some farms will net or bale the tree, others are opting to social distance and leave it up to customers to secure the tree. A larger vehicle or truck would be ideal, but with the right straps it is possible to fasten a Christmas tree to the roof of any vehicle. Just drive slowly and carefully and try to stick to back roads if possible.
We've compiled a list of tree farms in the area, as well as some farms in neighboring states. The hours listed here are specifically for the tree-cutting season, while supplies last.
At a glance, these trees range in cost between $30 to $60 depending on the height of the tree, sometimes more for anything over 8 feet tall. The majority of these farms primarily accept cash, but some do accept credit or debit cards, just call ahead to verify. Many farms have COVID regulations in place and ask that dogs stay home.
Massachusetts
Crane Hill Tree Farm
Address: 233 Johnson Hill Road, Washington
Phone: 413-623-5865
Hours: Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 9 a.m. to sunset (just before 4:30). Available by appointment during the week.
Trees: Balsams in the 5 to 8 foot size range.
Cut your own
Note: If planning to visit Crane Hill Tree farm after Dec. 5, please call for availability.
Cranston's Christmas Tree Farm
Address: 372 Baptist Corner Road, Ashfield
Phone: 413-628-0090
Hours: Wednesday through Friday: Noon to 4:30 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Trees: Balsam, Concolor, Fraser, and spruce trees
Cut your own and pre-cut
Forthill Farm
Address: 325 Forthill Ave., Pittsfield
Phone: 413-281-0652
Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pre-cut
Holiday Brook Farm
Address: 100 Holiday Cottage Road, Dalton
Phone: 413-684-0444
Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pre-cut
Ioka Valley Farm
Address: 3475 MA-43, Hancock
Phone: 413-738-5915
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Gift shop and Fresh Cut Christmas Trees open Fridays, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Trees: Concolor fir, Fraser fir, Canaan fir
Cut your own and pre-cut
Itty Bitty Farm
Address: 1100 Route 9, Windsor
Phone: 413-684-3268
Hours: Thursday and Friday 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 to 5 p.m.
Precut
Seekonk Tree Farm
Address: 32 Seekonk Road, Great Barrington
Phone: 413-528-6002
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, 12:30 to 5 p.m. on weekdays
Note: This farm has three lots. All three lots have precut trees, wreaths, kissing balls and more.
Lot 1 has tall trees (9ft-12ft) and Gift Shop: 49 Seekonk Road - Farm Stand
Lot 2 is the “Choose and Cut lot” open only on weekends: 65 Seekonk Road
Lot 3 is the “Choose and Cut lot” open daily: 32 Seekonk Cross Road
Trees: Canaan, Fraser fir, Concolor fir, white spruce, white pine
Cut your own and pre-cut
Strawberry Acres
Address: 370 Pittsfield Road, Hinsdale
Phone: 413-449-6072
Hours: Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cut your own and pre-cut
Taft Farms
Address: 119 Park St., Great Barrington
Phone: 413-528-1515
Hours: Daily 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Trees: Balsam fir trees
Whitney's Farm Market & Garden Center
Address: 1775 S State Road, Cheshire
Phone: 413-442-4749
Hours: Everyday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Trees: Balsam fir, Douglas fir, Fraser fir, blue spruce, white pine
Pre-cut
Windy Hill Farm
Address: 686 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington
Phone: 413-298-3217
Hours: Daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Trees: Balsam fir, Canaan fir, Concolor fir, Frasier fir, Korean fir, blue spruce and dwarf Alberta spruce
Vermont
JAC Frost Family Tree Farm (formerly the Springfed Tree Farm)
Address: 1378 Morgan St., Bennington, Vt.
Phone: 802-440-0500
Hours: Daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cut your own
Mt. Anthony Tree farms
Address: 3583 VT-346, Pownal, Vt.
Phone: 802-447-0660
Hours: Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Trees: Balsam and Fraser fir
Cut your own and pre-cut
Pleasant Valley Tree Farm
Address: 313 Pleasant Valley Road, Bennington, Vt.
Phone: 802-442-9071
Hours: Daily 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Trees: Balsam and Fraser firs
Cut your own and pre-cut
New York
Canaan Conifers
Address: 13194 NY-22, Canaan, N.Y.
Phone: 508-641-6331
Hours: Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Trees: Blue, Serbian and Black Hills spruce, as well as Balsam, Canaan and silver firs.
McDonough's Farm
Address: 28 Gilligan Road, East Greenbush, N.Y.
Phone: 518-477-4841
Hours: Daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Zema's Nursery
Address: 154 Presbyterian Hill Road, Stephentown, N.Y.
Phone: 518-733-5868
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cut your own and pre-cut