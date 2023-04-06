Here's where you can find the Easter Bunny in the Berkshires this weekend — and egg hunts, too!

When: Saturday, April 8, 45 minute rides departing at noon, 1 and 2:30 p.m.

Where: Hoosac Valley Train rides depart from Hoosac Street in Adams.

What: Easter egg hunt for 2 age groups: 11 a.m. for 2-5 year olds, and 3 p.m. for 6 years and older, no participation from parents. Prizes for each age group.

When: Saturday, April 8, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Where: Whitney's Farm Market and Garden Center in Cheshire, 1775 South State Road (Route 8)

What: The Police Association has filled over 5,000 eggs with jelly beans and prize certificates. Prizes include cash, filled Easter baskets, stuffed animals, and gift certificates.

When: Sunday, April 9, noon

Where: Behind the former Cheshire Elementary School

What: Join us for a fun-filled egg hunt and dance! We will have music, simple crafts, and snacks plus three egg hunts broken up by age. Age groups will be 2-4 year olds, 5-7 year olds and 8-10 year olds. Registration required. Cost $10 per child.

When: Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to noon

What: The Lenox Community Center's Easter Egg Scramble egg hunt

When: Saturday, April 8, 11 a.m.

Where: Lilac Park on Main Street in Lenox

What: The Easter bunny will be hopping by Bailey's Bakery on April 8! Stop by to take a photo and grab some delicious treats in time for Easter! Professional digital photo options for $15 by SLPhotography.

Where: Bailey's Bakery, 55 Main St., North Adams

When: Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to noon

What: City of Pittsfield presents: 77th Annual Eggstravaganza Egg Scramble! A prize will be awarded in each age group for those who find the lucky egg. Bring a camera because there will be a special visit by Mr. Bunny. Children are required to bring their own baskets.

When: Saturday, April 8

10:30 a.m. for 9, 10 & 11 year olds

10:40 a.m. for 7 & 8 year olds

10:55 a.m. for 5 & 6 year olds

11:10 a.m. for 4 year olds

11:25 a.m. for 2 & 3 year olds

Where: The Common, 100 First St., Pittsfield

What: Enjoy a special brunch at Dottie’s on Easter Sunday. Choose from 4 different types of quiche served with a fresh salad and a cup of asparagus soup. Each Easter Brunch Special is $20 and comes with a surprise from the Easter Bunny! Enjoy live music from from Christine Bilé from 10 am to noon.

When: Sunday, April 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Dottie’s Coffee Lounge, 444 North St., Pittsfield

What: Visit Berkshire Botanical Garden for egg hunts, a story walk, crafts, pony rides, games, snacks, drinks, and opportunities to have photos taken with a rather large and friendly bunny. The Garden's gift shop will be open with garden items for sale.

At 11 a.m. the first of two egg hunts begins for children up to 4 years old, followed at 11:30 a.m. with an egg hunt for children of ages 5 through 12. At noon, we will lead an early spring tree identification tour, as leaves begin to bud throughout the 24-acre Garden. Admission is $10 per person for members, $12 for non-members. Free admission for all children under the age of 4. Become a member here! Registration is recommended.

When: Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Berkshire Botanical Garden, beginning at Center House