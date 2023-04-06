Here's where you can find the Easter Bunny in the Berkshires this weekend — and egg hunts, too!

Adams: Bunny Hop Train Rides
When: Saturday, April 8, 45 minute rides departing at noon, 1 and 2:30 p.m.
Where: Hoosac Valley Train rides depart from Hoosac Street in Adams.
More information
Cheshire: Whitney's Farm Stand annual Easter Egg Hunt
What: Easter egg hunt for 2 age groups: 11 a.m. for 2-5 year olds, and 3 p.m. for 6 years and older, no participation from parents. Prizes for each age group.
When: Saturday, April 8, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Where: Whitney's Farm Market and Garden Center in Cheshire, 1775 South State Road (Route 8)
Cheshire: Police Association sponsoring egg hunt
What: The Police Association has filled over 5,000 eggs with jelly beans and prize certificates. Prizes include cash, filled Easter baskets, stuffed animals, and gift certificates.
When: Sunday, April 9, noon
Where: Behind the former Cheshire Elementary School
Great Barrington: Hop 'Til We Drop Egg Hunt & Dance
What: Join us for a fun-filled egg hunt and dance! We will have music, simple crafts, and snacks plus three egg hunts broken up by age. Age groups will be 2-4 year olds, 5-7 year olds and 8-10 year olds. Registration required. Cost $10 per child.
When: Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to noon
Lenox: Easter Egg Scramble
What: The Lenox Community Center's Easter Egg Scramble egg hunt
When: Saturday, April 8, 11 a.m.
Where: Lilac Park on Main Street in Lenox
North Adams: Photos with the Easter Bunny
What: The Easter bunny will be hopping by Bailey's Bakery on April 8! Stop by to take a photo and grab some delicious treats in time for Easter! Professional digital photo options for $15 by SLPhotography.
Where: Bailey's Bakery, 55 Main St., North Adams
When: Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to noon
Pittsfield: 77th Annual Eggstravaganza Egg Scramble!
What: City of Pittsfield presents: 77th Annual Eggstravaganza Egg Scramble! A prize will be awarded in each age group for those who find the lucky egg. Bring a camera because there will be a special visit by Mr. Bunny. Children are required to bring their own baskets.
When: Saturday, April 8
10:30 a.m. for 9, 10 & 11 year olds
10:40 a.m. for 7 & 8 year olds
10:55 a.m. for 5 & 6 year olds
11:10 a.m. for 4 year olds
11:25 a.m. for 2 & 3 year olds
Where: The Common, 100 First St., Pittsfield
Pittsfield: Easter Brunch Special at Dottie's Coffee Lounge!
What: Enjoy a special brunch at Dottie’s on Easter Sunday. Choose from 4 different types of quiche served with a fresh salad and a cup of asparagus soup. Each Easter Brunch Special is $20 and comes with a surprise from the Easter Bunny! Enjoy live music from from Christine Bilé from 10 am to noon.
When: Sunday, April 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Dottie’s Coffee Lounge, 444 North St., Pittsfield
West Stockbridge: Berkshire Botanical Garden presents Spring Hoppening
What: Visit Berkshire Botanical Garden for egg hunts, a story walk, crafts, pony rides, games, snacks, drinks, and opportunities to have photos taken with a rather large and friendly bunny. The Garden's gift shop will be open with garden items for sale.
At 11 a.m. the first of two egg hunts begins for children up to 4 years old, followed at 11:30 a.m. with an egg hunt for children of ages 5 through 12. At noon, we will lead an early spring tree identification tour, as leaves begin to bud throughout the 24-acre Garden. Admission is $10 per person for members, $12 for non-members. Free admission for all children under the age of 4. Become a member here! Registration is recommended.
When: Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Berkshire Botanical Garden, beginning at Center House