Who has the best apple cider doughnuts in the Berkshires? Take our poll ...

Sugar and cinnamon on a warm, fresh-from-the oven or deep fryer, apple cider doughnut. What could be better than that? Where's your go-to favorite place for apple cider doughnuts in the Berkshires (or nearby)? Cast your vote below!

Editor's note: This is just for fun and is not a part of the Best of The Berkshires contest. You can vote for your favorite doughnut shop in the Berkshires and other favorites in that contest here.

Eagle staffers blindly decide: Who has the best apple cider doughnut in the Berkshires? FROM THE ARCHIVES: It seemed like a simple task: Pick the best apple cider doughnut in the Berkshires. Surely, a room full of hungry journalists armed with years of digging through the communal box of cider doughnuts …