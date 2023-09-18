<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Who has the best apple cider doughnuts in the Berkshires? Take our poll ...

Sugar and cinnamon on a warm, fresh-from-the oven or deep fryer, apple cider doughnut. What could be better than that? Where's your go-to favorite place for apple cider doughnuts in the Berkshires (or nearby)? Cast your vote below!

Editor's note: This is just for fun and is not a part of the Best of The Berkshires contest. You can vote for your favorite doughnut shop in the Berkshires and other favorites in that contest here

Four apple recipes to kick off your fall

If you're like any of us staring down a few bushels of freshly picked apples — it didn't seem like a lot while frolicking through the local apple orchard, right? — and you're not sure what to do with them, we've got four recipes worth getting out the apple peeler.

