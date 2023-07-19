<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Who has the best hot dogs in the Berkshires?

Vote for your favorite below.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all