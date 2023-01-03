PITTSFIELD — It's a new year and in the Berkshires we all, to some degree, have a new elected representative serving us.
Here's a breakdown of the changes in the county for state offices.
No more 4th Berkshire District
Due to redistricting, the Berkshires' four state legislative districts have been pared down to three. The loss of the former 4th Berkshire District has caused the remaining three districts to be slightly rearranged.
The Berkshires' three returning state representatives, John Barrett III, Tricia Farley-Bouvier and William "Smitty " Pignatelli, who were all reelected in November, have each picked up pieces of the former 4th District.
The 4th District's former representative, Paul Mark, is now the Berkshires' state senator.
Farley-Bouvier represents the entire city of Pittsfield
Locally, the least amount of change has occurred in the newly renamed 2nd Berkshire District where Farley-Bouvier, who had previously represented most of Pittsfield, now represents the entire city having picked up Ward 1 Precinct B from Mark. That district was slightly tweaked by city officials in 2021 based on data from the U.S. Census and now includes 111 residents who were formerly represented in Ward 1 Precinct A.
Barrett picks up four towns
In the 1st Berkshire District, which includes eight municipalities in northern Berkshire County, Barrett has picked up four additional towns: Hinsdale, Peru, Savoy and Windsor. The other Berkshire municipalities that the 1st Berkshire represents are Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Hancock, Lanesborough, New Ashford, North Adams and Williamstown.
Dalton is now represented by Pignatelli
Dalton, central Berkshire's largest town, is now part of the newly renamed 3rd Berkshire District represented by Pignatelli, which includes 17 other towns located between Lenox and the Connecticut state line. Through redistricting, Pignatelli's lost three towns in Hampden County that he used to serve, Blandford, Russell and Tolland. The other Berkshire towns in Pignatelli's district are Alford, Becket, Egremont, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Marlborough, Otis, Richmond, Sandisfield, Sheffield, Stockbridge, Tyringham, Washington and West Stockbridge.
As for the remainder of Mark's former district, Bernardston, Charlemont, Colrain, Hawley, Leyden, Monroe, Rowe and half of Greenfield in Franklin County now belong to the 1st Franklin District, which is represented by Natalie Blais. The other half of Greenfield and Northfield are part of the Second Franklin District represented by Susannah Whipps.
Mark fills state Senate vacated by Hinds
Mark was elected to the state Senate seat vacated by Adam Hinds, already the largest geographically in the state. That district has been increased from 52 to 57 municipalities. The newly renamed Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District, which includes all of Berkshire County, has added Colrain and Whatley in Franklin County and Granville, Southwick and Tolland in Hampden County.
A North Adams resident will have a seat on the Governor's Council
The Berkshires' new representative in District 8 of the Governor's Council is Tara Jacobs of North Adams, an upset winner in November's general election. Her district, which stretches from the New York state line to Worcester County, has increased from 96 to 102 municipalities because of redistricting. The eight members of the Governor's Council provide advice and consent on gubernatorial appointments, pardons and commutations, and warrants for the state treasury, according to Mass.gov.
Familiar faces at the federal level
On the federal level, Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield, is still the Berkshires' congressional representative, while Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren remain as Massachusetts' two senators.
A new governor
Finally, we also have new leadership at the top in state government this year as Maura Healey was elected governor and Kim Driscoll lieutenant governor. The two Democrats replace Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who both did not seek reelection.