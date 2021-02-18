Presidential historian Michael Beschloss is prompting national chats this week about bygone weather days in the Berkshires. Blizzards, for a spell, have trumped the public intellectual's most common Twitter topic: the 45th president.

In a series of tweets, Beschloss posted photos of historical blizzards, including several in Berkshire County.

That post led many to reflect, in replies, about their own experiences with weather in the region and, well, just about anything else that came to mind, as is the way with social media.

"Loving these shots, having grown up in western Mass.," wrote @canarymartha.

Beschloss appears to have prowled The Berkshire Eagle's digital vault, and credits the paper in several of his posts. Given his prominence, the writer's tweets are generating thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets.

That image of the blizzard of 1888, also from The Eagle's photo archives, apparently came up in a conversation locally. "Zoomed today with a childhood friend who now lives in Pittsfield!" a Beschloss follower, Dr. Linda Tribuzio, replied. "Sent this to her - with appropriate references, of course!😊"

In a recent online feature, The Eagle presented a collection of images from notable blizzards. As staffer Jen Huberdeau wrote in that account, "Mysteries from the Morgue: Legendary Snowstorms to hit the Berkshires," the 1888 storm was a killer.

It began the evening of March 11 and lasted 3 days. Reported snow totals vary from 36 to 42 inches. What made the storm so memorable was the huge snowdrifts that came with it and the aftermath. A train arriving from Albany, N.Y., on the Boston and Albany Railroad was caught in the "Washington Cut," the name given to a granite outcropping on Washington Mountain 3 miles outside Hinsdale. There, 72 passengers remained for two days as efforts were made to free them from the snowdrifts that reached the top of the train cars. Passengers dined on raw eggs, which they took from a crate in the baggage car. A train carrying livestock didn't fare as well. The train, stopped in "the Junction" in Pittsfield, lost 32 carloads of hogs. The hogs froze to death during the night. But six carloads of sheep and another of cattle were saved.

In his own storm, of tweets, Beschloss received lots of replies of the personal check-in variety.

"Wow! This is an amazing shot of my birthplace. Are you in the Berkshires?" wrote Christena (@now_in_zen).

The photo of the trolley led one Beschloss follower, Stu Nicholson, to grow a little nostalgic. "America's systems of streetcars and interurban trolleys was truly amazing in the first half of the 20th Century. What a boost to mobility they would be today if we have preserved and modernized those systems," he wrote in a reply.

A follower named L.J. Henderson replied: "Can't believe they let a little snow stop them!"

That image, in particular, triggered replies about Pittsfield's history, including from people possessed of some local intel.

"Down behind England Brothers? When O.B. Joyful was still around?" asked Lorin Cowell (@Rt9Grad).

"Wonder what the date is?" asked John Lowe (@jlowe1317). "Pittsfield looked the same for the past 100 years, or so."

"Two tickets to Pittsfield!" added RayThom (raythom12558).

William Boot (@williamboot5) ought to get a tip of the hat from local tourism officials. "Thank you for the evocative pictures of Berkshire Co. — not just picturesque Williamstown, but its beating heart, Pittsfield and North Adams — when they had industries and thousands of workers. Now, instead of exporting its products, Berkshire Co. needs tourists to come to us."