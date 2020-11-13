BMC hotline busy

An influx of calls to the coronavirus hotline run by Berkshire Medical Center is causing some delays.

People can call 855-262-5465 (855-BMC-LINK) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and speak with a nurse about the virus.

Because of the rise in cases in the past week, the hospital says it has been "inundated" with calls to the hotline.

"We are asking people to be patient and we are trying to increase staffing so that we can handle the rise in calls," BMC's spokesman said Friday.