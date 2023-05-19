If it feels like your allergies are especially bad right now, you're not alone. 'We are in the thick of it' says one allergy specialist

PITTSFIELD — The lucky don't notice such things, but it’s the high season for allergy sufferers who may think there's no escaping the triggering pollen surrounding us.

The forecast of pollen counts from Pollen.com shows they are expected to remain mostly high at least through Saturday.

If you've noticed the fine layer of yellow-green dust that settles on cars left outside, it's the pollen.

“This spring has been particularly bad,” said Dr. Jasdeep S. Badwal, an allergy specialist at Berkshire Allergy Care on South Street in Pittsfield. “And climate change is not helping. We are in the thick of it.”

Kari Nadeau, professor of Climate and Population Studies and chair of the Department of Environmental Health at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, was recently quoted in a Boston 25 news article explaining the effect of the warming of the planet on pollen proliferation.

Nadeau said that because warmer weather signals plants to bloom, pollen seasons are starting earlier and lasting longer. Greenhouse emissions also increase the levels of carbon dioxide, which stimulates plants to boost the release of pollen. And with colder regions becoming warmer, pollen-producing plants are growing in new areas.

This year, the pollen count started climbing in March, and it will continue, from trees, some flowers, grass and other vegetation, through the fall.

Unlike a cold, hay fever isn't caused by a virus, but rather by an allergic response to a harmless outdoor or indoor substance the body identifies as harmful. Symptoms — runny nose, itchy eyes, congestion, sneezing and sinus pressure — can be caused by pollen, dust mites, and tiny flecks of skin shed by cats, dogs, and other animals with fur or feathers.

The number of hay-fever sufferers is growing. Badwal said allergies are inherited, so allergic parents could have allergic children, spreading the suffering.

Eventually, Badwal said, people without allergies will be less common.

Trees and grass are the biggest offenders, he said, because there are so many of each, their pollen is thicker in the air.

“This year, they popped up quickly,” he added.

One way to minimize the symptoms is to minimize exposure, but inside a building isn’t always pollen-free. Other aids — over-the-counter medicines or prescription nasal inhalers — simply mask the symptoms.

“It’s really just a Band-Aid,” Badwal said.

The most effective treatments are allergy shots. He said that the shots would be taken every one to two weeks for a while as the tolerance to pollen slowly increases. After a few months, the shots are monthly, and after about a year, most patients feel significantly better during hay-fever season.

One of the problems with hay fever is that it can exacerbate symptoms of asthma or eczema, but for some, the allergy shots clear up those symptoms as well.

“These allergy symptoms can have a heavy impact on someone’s quality of life,” Badwal said. “But a lot of people don’t know that shots are available.”

Such annoyances as post-nasal drip or itchy eyes at night can disturb sleep, creating problems within families and ineffectiveness at work, Badwal said.

Spring is the busy time of year, but he said new patients can usually be fit into the schedule pretty quickly, adding, “You’re better off to get it under control sooner rather than later.”