Widowed in 1959, Wilfred "Bill" Scarbeau bucked the pressure to give up his children

NORTH ADAMS — Widowed in 1959 with five children ranging in age from 7 to 12, Wilfred E. Scarbeau faced pressure from his late wife’s family to place his children in an orphanage.
He wouldn’t hear of it.
Bill Scarbeau, as he was known, was then 40. The family lived in a River Street row house, and Scarbeau worked as a machine erector at James Hunter Machine Company.
The children stayed put.
Scarbeau first enlisted his mother, Bernadette (Shartrand) Scarbeau, to watch the brood while he was working in the afternoons. After her death, his father, Emery Scarbeau, helped out. They lived at the end of the block.
Bill Scarbeau knew how to cook, and he made sure to keep cereal on hand, so there was always a snack available to fill a child-sized hungry belly.
Paula Castellanos of Escondido, Calif., his second oldest, remembers her father whistling, his love of music and dance. He would put on Frank Sinatra recordings after the kids went to bed and read.
A polished dancer, he taught her and eldest brother David to dance when the two were in high school. Although the two attended different schools, he at Drury and she at St. Joseph’s High School, they often won dance contests.
During summers, Scarbeau regularly took the children to Cheshire Reservoir or Mauserts Pond in Clarksburg where they picnicked, played baseball, fished and swam.
He taught his sons to hunt, Gary Scarbeau of Westminster, Md., recalled, and three generations would often hunt in Massachusetts and Vermont. He said his father also taught him manners, to hold doors open for people and to show respect for elders.
With his children, Bill Scarbeau participated in large family reunions held by the LeScarbeau and Shartand families.
He encouraged his children to work and to study. To encourage their love of learning, he invested in a full set of Encyclopedia Britannica, and referred to it to satisfy his own curiosity as well.
When Castellanos confided that she was considering becoming a nun in high school, he asked her to do him one favor: go to college first.
She did and became a teacher, working in parochial and public schools, later marrying and having two sons. And when Castellanos’ two sons came to visit their grandfather from California at the ages of 8 and 15, Scarbeau, who then lived in Pittsfield, took the boys canoeing and fishing, something they enjoyed and never forgot.
Wilfred E. Scarbeau was born in North Adams on Sept. 15, 1918. He graduated from Drury High School and then worked at Arnold Print Works in Adams. After Adolf Hitler came to power, in 1937, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving first at Fort Devens and later in New Guinea and the Philippines. He was discharged in 1945 attaining the rank of technical sergeant.
Daughter Sandra Fallon of Sturbridge said Scarbeau years later spoke of how lucky he was to avoid the death march of the Philippines.
At some point, he met Miriam Blake of Lenox Dale, possibly at a dance. The two corresponded during the war and were married at St. Francis Church after his discharge. Early in their marriage they lived on Potter Place with his parents, later moving around the corner on River Street.
Fallon said her father instilled certain values in the children.
“We all had to be educated,” she told The Eagle. “There was no excuse. He said [it was] the only way out of River Street, which was very poor in those days. We had to go to college. We had to go to school. We had to work. I started work at age 9, babysitting, selling newspapers.”
Scarbeau was an atheist, but out of deference to his late wife, he sent his children to catechism at St. Joseph’s Church and to church at St. Francis. Scarbeau briefly remarried three years after Miriam’s death and divorced his second wife. He later lived in Pittsfield with Viola Pepperman until his death in 2000.
Fallon remembered her father taking the children out for ice cream and of sharing his excitement over rocket launches.
“He didn’t just work and come home,” she said. “He made an effort to be with you.”
He also worked to protect his children.
When she was in third grade, Fallon’s teacher hit her hand with a ruler.
“He went right up to that school,” Fallon recalled. “She never put another ruler on my hand.”
A few years later, Fallon came home from a store and told her father that a clerk had said something “fresh,” she said, and he went to the store and later told her, “That guy will never bother you again.”
Both Fallon and Castellanos remembered their father’s approach to problems they faced.
“He would talk with me, always a soft voice, that’s what I loved,” Castellanos recalled. “And I would end up making the decision. He wouldn’t make it for me. He wanted me to make the decision. And I realize now how special that was.”