During our Sunday morning news scan today, The Eagle came across a coyote. And a bobcat.
It felt wrong not to share.
For all of last year, Allison Bell of Whately, in Franklin County, kept a wildlife camera trained on a section of woods in her community. And sure enough, they came. See what her camera captured.
Bell is co-owner of Quonquont Farm.
The video's images were captured in what's known as the Whately Center Woods, a 120-acre parcel that is now the subject of a preservation project involving Whately residents and the Kestrel Land Trust.
According to the trust, the mostly forested site is home to black bears, bobcats, coyotes, porcupines, weasels, wild turkeys, ruffed grouse and barred and great horned owls.
Plus the plump opossum that makes its screen debut here.