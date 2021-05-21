NORTH ADAMS — The historic wildland fire that spread through Clarksburg State Forest over the past week is now 95 percent contained.
The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services told The Eagle on Friday that a small state crew will continue to patrol the fire over the weekend "if needed."
"The hope is it will rain and the fire will be completely out soon," said Jennifer Mieth, public information officer for the department.
Crews have been working to contain the fire since it started last Friday in Williamstown. The fire spread quickly through steep terrain around East Mountain and burned across Clarksburg State Forest, consuming abnormally dry fuels left by last year's drought.
It is the state's largest wildland fire since 1999.