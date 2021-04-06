North Adams native William "Billy" Evans, the Capitol police officer who was killed in an attack last week, will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on April 13.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made the announcement Tuesday in a joint statement.
“The United States Congress joins all Americans in mourning the tragic death of one of our Capitol Police heroes, Officer Billy Evans,” Pelosi and Schumer said in the statement. “In giving his life to protect our Capitol and our Country, Officer Evans became a martyr for our democracy. On behalf of the entire Congress, we are profoundly grateful.
“It is now the great and solemn privilege of the House of Representatives and the Senate to convey the appreciation and the sadness of the Congress and Country for the heroic sacrifice of Officer Evans with a lying-in-honor ceremony in the U.S. Capitol. It is our hope that this tribute will be a comfort to the family of Officer Evans, particularly his children Logan and Abigail, as will the knowledge that so many Americans mourn with and pray for them at this sad time. May this tribute also be a source of comfort and an expression of gratitude to the U.S. Capitol Police Force, which has awed our nation with their courage and resilience during this devastating time.”
A ceremonial arrival will take place at 10:30 a.m. April 13 on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol, and a Congressional Tribute will follow at 11 a.m. Due to the pandemic, the ceremony will be open to invited guests only, according to a news release from Pelosi's office.
A viewing period will begin at noon for members of the Capitol Police, and a ceremonial departure will occur at 6:30 p.m. Further details will be announced at a later date.
Evans, 41, was struck and killed Friday by a man who rammed his vehicle into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol. He was an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police.
Noah Green, the 25-year-old man who rammed the barricade and was shot to death by police, was said to have suffered from delusions and paranoia.
A separate ceremony to honor Evans will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at North Adams City Hall. The vigil is being organized by a newly formed group called Citizens Affirming All Lives Matter.