Request forms for mail-in ballots arriving soon in Berkshires mailboxes

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County voters have quite a few primaries to decide, the Massachusetts secretary of state said Friday. Like voters across the commonwealth, they’ll have the option of indicating election choices by mail.

Secretary of State William Galvin told The Eagle in a phone interview that registered voters should look for mail from his office, starting Saturday, that contains the paperwork that allows voters to request mail ballots for the Sept. 6 primaries.

“The polling hours don’t always work for people,” Galvin said.

His office prevailed in a court fight with the state Republican Party over the use of mail ballots. The GOP has threatened to challenge the decision, by the state Supreme Judicial Court, to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The state justices upheld the VOTES Act, a law that made the option of voting by mail permanent in the state.

To the possibility of a further legal challenge, Galvin said this Friday: “Catch me if you can.”

The application forms arriving in mailboxes allow independents to request a ballot to vote in a party primary without having that action change their lack of a party enrollment.

Galvin said his office pushed for continued use of mail-in ballots as an option. “We still have some uncertainty as to where the pandemic is going,” he said, citing growing COVIC-19 case numbers in parts of the state.

Galvin said he believed voters should have options about how to exercise their rights. “And that’s all this does,” he said. Voters face no out-of-pocket costs to go the route of mailed ballots. Postage is prepaid for both the initial application to receive a ballot and in mailing the actual ballot supplied to applicants.

Galvin said he wanted to expedite delivery of the applications to voters in Berkshire County, noting that there are competitive races for district attorney, sheriff and the state Senate seat to be vacated by Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield.