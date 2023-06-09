Pittsfield's Adult Learning Center graduates learned a valuable lesson — how to be themselves

PITTSFIELD — Evonne Barnett still remembers the first essay she wrote at the William Stickney Pittsfield Adult Learning Center.
She burned the midnight oil, turning in the assignment around 10:30 p.m. after being struck with inspiration. She wrote it in under an hour, she said. The 608 words came naturally to her — the topic was something she was passionate about.
“It was about how I am becoming a successful dropout,” Barnett said. “And about how it shouldn’t be stigmatized or taboo to talk about dropping out of school, because it’s not even dropping out. It’s just choosing a different path to get the same result.”
In fact, Barnett hates the word dropout. She withdrew from Pittsfield High School earlier this year. But she graduated from the Adult Learning Center on Thursday, ready to attend Berkshire Community College in the fall.
She was among 43 students that received diplomas during a ceremony Thursday at Taconic High School. The graduates were surrounded by family members and — in some cases, their own children.
The center, part of the Pittsfield Public Schools, offers free classes to adult students who wish to pursue a diploma outside of the traditional high school setting. It also offers courses for English for speakers of other languages.
The high school experience was overwhelming and stressful for Barnett, who is diagnosed with anxiety, depression and borderline personality disorder. The staff at the center made her feel “human and whole,” she said.
“Coming here really made me feel, oh my gosh, it made me so much better. I felt so supported, no matter what," she said. "Even if I didn’t show up for a week, I came back the next week; there was no doubt that they supported me.”
Barnett plans to get her prerequisites and pursue an education in either the medical field or auto repair. She hopes it will eventually lead her out of Pittsfield, where she was born and raised. If she had her choice, she’d end up in Atlanta or Colorado.
“I knew that there were bigger and greater things for me,” she said. “I still am continuing to get to those things and doing what I need to do in my future to become successful in my own mind. No one else can tell me what ‘successful’ is for me.”
Tori Hunter, 19, needed similar support. She withdrew from Taconic High School with concerns about her mental health and conflict with another student. She’s been coming to the center on and off since 2021, but stayed consistently in classes starting in February.
One of the biggest things the center has taught her: confidence.
“A lot of places that I’ve gone, whether it’s been school or just places in life, I feel like I’ve been kind of told or taught or made to feel like I’m not awesome,” Hunter said. “And I am. And I learned that. The reassurance of like, you’ve got this, you can do this and you’re capable.”
Hunter hopes to pursue education to become an elementary school teacher — she had some educators in her life that really inspired and encouraged her, she said. She wants to be that person in the lives of others.
Hunter, who spoke at the graduation ceremony, said that she hopes to dispel the stigma around adult education, and reassure people that there are many paths forward.
“When life brings you in a different direction, accept those things, those challenges, and make the best out of them,” Hunter said.
Shelsy Rodriguez, a student in the English for speakers of other languages program, has been encouraging her fellow students to learn the language so they can pursue what they love and find work that fulfills them.
“You are capable of everything you have in your mind,” Rodriguez said. “You have the power to do and learn things … you have to find what makes you happy.”
That’s the lesson Rodriguez tried to impart when she spoke at Thursday's ceremony.
Rodriguez, 20, immigrated to the United States from Colombia two years ago. When she first arrived, she struggled to find friends and community — until she came to the center. Her fellow students, and the staff, have helped her to overcome feelings of loneliness.
“I received love here,” Rodriguez said. “And you are what you receive.”
Rodriguez is studying environmental science at Berkshire Community College. She currently works at La Fogata restaurant, and helps run a cake decorating business with her mother. She is also an aspiring artist, and teaches classes for newly arrived immigrants to express their emotions through painting.
Patricia McFall, a single mother with a 3-year-old son, graduate Thursday at age 31. Her journey has been long, and at some points difficult. A survivor of domestic abuse, she arrived at the learning center on a recommendation from the Elizabeth Freeman Center.
McFall plans to attend BCC in the fall. She wants to get a job in human resources to start, and ultimately hopes to become a therapist. She has her own struggles with mental health; she dealt with feelings of isolation after moving to the mainland from the island nation of Samoa.
“I do believe that everybody needs somebody to listen,” McFall said. “Most people do struggle alone. I want to be that person that will listen so they know they’re not alone in this world, because I was alone for a very long time. So I get it.”
Reflecting on all the challenges she faced to get to this point, McFall said that she wanted her resilience to be an inspiration to her son, who attended Thursday's graduation along with friends of hers.
“There were times when I was told, ‘You’re never going to be able to go back to school,’” McFall said. “Even as a mother — ‘You’re never going to make it.’ But I made it. I made it. Because I didn’t stop trying. Your future stops when you stop trying. It’s up to you how far you want to make it.”