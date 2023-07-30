William Wood named principal of Herberg Middle School

Pittsfield — William Wood has been named as the next principal of Herberg Middle School.
Pittsfield Public Schools Superintendent Joseph Curtis announced the decision on Sunday in a letter to families. He succeeds Stephen Smith, who has served as the school's acting principal since Jason Hynek left the position in May. The circumstances around Hynek's departure remain unclear. Attempts to contact Curtis by The Eagle in May on the matter were unsuccessful.
"I am confident that he will bring a fresh perspective and strong leadership to our school community," Curtis wrote. "We are eager to see the positive impact he will have on our students, staff, and families."
Smith, who was Herberg's vice principal prior to becoming acting principal, "will be returning to Taconic High School as an educator in the upcoming school year," according to Curtis. In his letter, Curtis noted Smith's "unwavering dedication, leadership, and commitment to the Herberg community."
Wood will start his new job on Tuesday. Curtis said that he will be reaching out to families in the coming weeks about the upcoming school year. He can be reached at wwood@pittsfield.net.
This story may be updated.