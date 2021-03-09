WILLIAMSTOWN — Williams College alumnus Ethan Zuckerman ’93, founder of the Institute for Digital Public Infrastructure at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, will present a talk Wednesday based on his newly published book, “Mistrust: Why Losing Faith in Institutions Provides the Tools to Transform Them.”
The talk, which is free and open to the public, will be presented from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. A Q&A will follow. In addition, a limited number of his newly published books will be available free at the Williams Bookstore. To join the webinar, visit tinyurl.com/2s7fam6r and use passcode 238189.
Zuckerman, who is also an associate professor of public policy, information and communication, led the Center for Civic Media at the MIT Media Lab from 2011-20, and is co-founder with Rebecca MacKinnon of the international blogging community Global Voices.
In his talk, he will explore how to encourage participation in public life when neither elections nor protests feel like paths to change. Drawing on work by political scientists, legal theorists, and activists in the streets, he will offer a lens for understanding civic engagement that focuses on efficacy, the power of seeing the change one can make in the world.
This event is sponsored by the W. Ford Schumann ’50 Program in Democratic Studies and the Center for Learning in Action.
For information, visit the college events calendar at events.williams.edu.