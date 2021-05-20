WILLIAMSTOWN — Williams College is changing its mask policies to align with the state's new guidelines and raising capacity limits for the school's May 31 senior celebration.
Students, faculty and staff will no longer need to wear masks outdoors, as long as they practice social distancing and are not at an event, according to an email from Williams President Maud Mandel that was sent to the college community. Size restrictions on campus gatherings remain in effect.
Starting May 29, people who are vaccinated can stop wearing masks and practicing social distancing indoors, except in health care facilities, public transportation and a few other settings. Those who are not vaccinated, or have not completed the vaccination process, will still be required to wear masks indoors and at outside gatherings.
Maud said in the email that the college will be returning to "our traditional guidance of six guests per student for the senior ceremony. Additional guests beyond that number will also be welcome to watch the celebration projected via livestream in an indoor campus venue. We will announce details once that venue is confirmed. As a result of this change, we will also no longer require tickets or registration for attendance."
Faculty and staff are also permitted to attend and celebrate with the seniors.