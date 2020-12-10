Williams College is inviting businesses and nonprofits to connect with its students, who can provide remote assistance with tasks related to social media, website development, graphic design, data analysis, funding research and more.
The services are being offered through Lehman Community Engagement, the college's student-run community service club. The services are available for January and February, those looking to request support can fill out an online form.
2021 will be the first year that the Lehman Community Engagement program has offered completely remote support, an initiative launched by Williams junior Allison Li, with support from the college's Center for Learning in Action.
“Williams students have so many incredible skills, and with a longer winter break this year, the time to use them to benefit the community,” Li said in a release from the school. “I hope that this program can help give local businesses and nonprofits a boost in this difficult time and foster connections between students and community members.”
Additional information about the program is available by contacting Li at awl4@williams.edu.