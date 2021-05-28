Williams College will host a Senior Celebration, in lieu of a traditional commencement, at noon Monday at Farley-Lamb Field.
The celebration, rather than a "commencement" or "graduation," celebrates their final year, but the seniors won't become graduates until final grades are tabulated and transcripts are complete.
Approval of senior grades is expected June 13, after which diplomas will be mailed to all graduates. Transcripts can be requested beginning June 14.
The procession will begin at 11:30 a.m. Seniors will line up at the Lee Track beginning at 10:30 a.m. Faculty will enter the Weston Athletic Complex by the Latham Street gate and line up on the fire lane running behind the bleachers.
The site will open to guest seating at 10 a.m.
The program this year will be shorter than a traditional, full-length graduation, but still festive. Each student will have their name read and, if in attendance, have the chance to cross the stage and be recognized. The class speaker, poet, historian and musician will be part of the proceedings.
Immediately after the ceremony, all are welcome to the Senior Celebration Picnic at the Weston Athletic Complex.
The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Williams College website and shown in Williamstown on WilliNet TV, Channel 1303.