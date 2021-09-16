Williams College and Bard College at Simon’s Rock have scored high marks in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 higher education rankings.
For the 19th year in a row, Williams was ranked No. 1 among National Liberal Arts Colleges, scoring 100 out of 100 possible points in the rankings released this week. It also won the top slot for Best Value Colleges.
With an enrollment of about 2,000 students and an endowment of about $2.8 billion, 54 percent of students win financial aid grants, reducing the cost to an average net price about $15,000, though some students pay nothing and other pay full fare of nearly $60,000 in tuition and fees. Room and board costs an additional $15,000.
The top score for Williams is based primarily on student outcomes (a 95 percent, six-year graduation rate, on average), faculty resources (a 6 percent student-faculty ratio and 84 percent of classes with fewer than 20 students), and expert opinion.
For the second consecutive year, Simon’s Rock has tied for No. 5 in the category of Best Undergraduate Teaching — based on nominations by college presidents, provosts and deans of admission in a peer-assessment survey — and tied for No. 4 in the category of Most Innovative Colleges, as cited in a similar peer assessment survey.
The two-year early college for highly motivated students who have completed 10th or 11th grade was honored for the most innovative improvements in curriculum, faculty, campus life, technology or facilities. The college, with an enrollment of about 400, specializes in liberal arts and sciences taught exclusively in small seminars.
Annual tuition and fees, before financial aid, were listed as nearly $60,000 with room and board at $16,000. More than 80 percent of students receive substantial financial assistance, according to the college. The average cost for students receiving aid is about $34,000.