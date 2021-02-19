WILLIAMSTOWN — The local American Legion Post 152 just moved into its second home since selling the former headquarters on Latham Street to Williams College in 2014.
The school demolished the building in 2018 to make room for the new Williams Inn. The American Legion Post 152 had moved to an office space on Water Street. But, as Post Commander Tom Webb recalled, it was a small space, too small during the pandemic to be of much use.
“We decided it was time to start looking around,” he said. “We want to try to open up more, get some more exposure and start having our events again, when the pandemic dies down.”
What they found was a stone structure built in the 1830s that once served as Ralston’s Garage, and most recently as a mental health clinic at 681 Simonds Road.
It is a 1,350-square-foot, one-story building with two offices, an entryway, and a meeting room. The old place couldn’t hold a meeting with more than 15 people. Webb said the new place can easily double that.
A number of former patrons of the Legion on Latham Street will be disappointed to hear that the new place will not be serving alcohol. “We were losing money on that,” Webb noted.
But, there will still be the summer picnic and the Christmas dinner, if the pandemic fades enough by then. The group is also considering a football Sunday event. Webb said they may be able to rent the space out for small celebrations that can be catered. And they are thinking about getting the airsoft team back together.
“This is a good time to do it, during the pandemic because we didn’t have to worry about closing down — we were already closed,” he said. “And we’re still bouncing around ideas of what else we’re going to do in there. It’s a lot more visible than the old spot.”
The post has about 150 members and is on the lookout for the next generation of veterans. “The whole idea is to get some younger people in here, but so far they’re not showing any interest,” Webb said. “I don’t know why.”
The Williamstown American Legion post does a number of community-spirited efforts, such as scholarships. And one of the offices in the new building will house the town's veterans service agent.
“Just having a little more space will allow us to do more things and get more people interested,” Webb said.