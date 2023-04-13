Williamstown and Lanesborough switching to gender-neutral language for government bodies

Jane Patton's 10-year-old mocking laughter about the masculine-only language in the Williamstown charter is close to ending with a smile.
When Patton, a Williamstown Select Board member, first won a seat on the board in 2013, several people — including her wife — said she should work to change the exclusionary language of what is formally the "Board of Selectmen," but not referred to by that name.
“The official title for a woman on the Select Board at the time was ‘Madame Selectman.’ I found that hilarious. I would say to them, 'You must address me as Madame Selectman,' and I would just laugh,” Patton said. “I also was mindful of being probably the first gay, let alone openly gay, woman on the Select Board."
At the time, she resisted the temptation to call for the revision: "I did not need to make my first big statement be about changing what we’re called.”
If a bill in the state Legislature passes, Williamstown will remove gender-specific language from its town charter. The Legislature must approve such changes. A different bill would allow Lanesborough to change language in its charter.
Williamstown is one of many towns in the commonwealth that have moved toward more inclusive language in their bylaws. But a number of those towns ask to change only one thing, such as Lanesborough's going from a “board of selectmen” to a “select board.”
In Williamstown’s case, any gender-specific language, such as "selectman" and "chairman," would be replaced with gender-neutral terms "select board member" and "chairperson."
The measure passed Williamstown’s town meeting last year. Select Board member Andy Hogeland was one of the leaders of the effort.
“There has been a growing realization over the past couple years that the terminology we were using was outdated and does not reflect the actual genders of people on the board,” Hogeland said in an interview Wednesday.
More than 60 towns in the state have changed to inclusive language in recent years, with that number continuing to climb.
Hogeland is a member of the Massachusetts Select Board Association, which in 2020 changed its bylaws as well as its group title to have more inclusive language.
“It’s just a belated catching up with the times,” Hogeland said.
Patton said sometimes she has been frustrated that everything is referred to in the masculine.
“For me, it was an ‘Aha’ moment. Of course we should do this,” Patton said. “When you think about the trans and queer community, what a hard road that can be for so many of them, this way to acknowledge that not everybody identifies the same way makes perfect sense to me. If anything I’m disappointed in myself that I didn’t have the ‘Aha’ moment sooner.”
Because of confusion about language the bill did not pass in last year’s legislative session, its sponsor, state Rep. John Barrett, D-North Adams, said. But he expects the bill to pass this year, probably before the summer.
““If everybody wants to go gender-neutral and increase equity," Barrett said, "I think that’s a good thing.”
He added, “'Madame Chairman' doesn’t sound right.”
“It became time to make the correction,” Hogeland said. “We’ve had women on the Select Board for some decades. They all sort of lived with it for a while, but there’s no reason they should’ve had to live with it.”
Though she was not involved with the measure because it was before her tenure, Lanesborough Town Administrator Gina Dario said she supports the language change. The current terminology, she said, could dampen enthusiasm among women who’d like to run for municipal office.
Clarksburg voters in 2015 changed its Board of Selectmen to a Select Board.
While no one commented on the two bills during a Tuesday public hearing at the state Capitol, the Joint Committee on Municipalities and Regional Government heard from other towns that are making similar changes.
Sen. Carole Fiola, D-Fall River, who chairs the committee, said, “Obviously 100 other communities have done this, and we’re going to continue to see that trend.”
Barrett and Hogeland didn't know what the specific cost of the changes would be in Williamstown. Other towns in the state have had to pay between $1,000 and $8,000 to alter or print new versions of their bylaws.