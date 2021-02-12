WILLIAMSTOWN — A proposal to regulate marijuana cultivation is generating some disagreement among neighbors in rural areas of town.
The proposed zoning bylaw amendment to regulate licensed marijuana cultivation in rural/residential zones is taking shape as the Planning Board prepares to present it at a public hearing in April, the goal being to bring it to a vote at Town Meeting in June.
To pass, the proposal would have to win with at least a two-thirds majority of votes.
Many in the Williamstown farming community are in favor of the proposal, seeing it as a potential new source of revenue that can sustain their operations and enhance their ability to grow food, as well as grow the local economy.
Some who reside in these areas are concerned by tales of the smell of growing cannabis plants, and neighborhood security. They advocate for a limit on the size of the cultivation — at 5,000 square feet — and are concerned that the proposal could allow a grow operation near the property boundaries of Mount Greylock Regional Middle/High School.
“That’s the tension we’re in right now,” said local attorney Stan Parese.
The proposal would allow up to 100,000 square feet of marijuana cultivation, or about 2.3 acres, on at least a 5-acre parcel. It requires a grow of less than 1 acre to have a 150-foot setback from property boundaries, public roadways and neighboring homes, while a grow of more than 1 acre would have a 200-foot setback from public roads. All grows would have to be at least 500 feet from any neighboring residence.
The state requires fencing around the cultivation site, and that the fencing not be visible from roads or neighboring properties, and that the fencing should be screened by vegetation or topography.
The Planning Board proposal also would require that lighting not be visible at night, and that the “best available technology” be used to disperse any odors generated by the flowering plants. It also would require that the grow uses at least 25 percent of its power from renewable energy sources.
The state also requires that any cannabis operation be at least 500 feet from the front door of a school building, but at Mount Greylock, 500 feet from the front door doesn’t even reach the property lines. And some of the cross-country teams run on trails that pass beyond the property lines, leading to concerns about what impact a neighboring cultivation site could have on students at the school.
Planning Board Chairwoman Stephanie Boyd told The Eagle that cutting the size from 100,000 square feet to 50,000 square feet wouldn’t achieve anything, because all the issues still would exist, and it would only serve to limit a farmer’s ability to capitalize on the new crop.
“That doesn’t solve the problem — the issues still exist,” she said. “Nothing fundamentally changes.”
Boyd noted that there are a number of properties under conservation classifications that render them unable to host a cannabis-cultivation operation. Topography further reduces the possibilities. But, other parcels would work under the proposed bylaw change. She also pointed to increased tax revenue for the town and increased local employment.
Farmers see this as a possibility to keep their farms operating, and to reduce the attraction of subdividing and developing the land for residential use.
Brian Cole, who grows vegetables at Bigfoot Farm on Oblong Road, also is a member of the town’s Agriculture Commission, which told the Planning Board it would prefer the biggest size allowed by state law, or 100,000 square feet of cultivation.
“We don’t want to further limit our options,” he said, noting that the high investment costs to meet state requirements make it much more attractive to produce more product on a bigger parcel. The smaller the parcel, the less the return.
He explained that there are a number of factors outside the farmer’s control that could lead to crop loss, such as extreme weather.
“Crop loss is pretty common,” Cole said. “Getting it to market can be tricky, and there’s a whole host of other things that can cut into the crop.”
He said the potential to enhance a farm’s sustainability would be an important step.
“Having an attractive cash crop would help sustain farms and keep farmers farming,” Cole said. “It’s got huge potential to help farmers, but if it winds up we’re not lending a hand to farmers, there is always that larger pressure to redevelop their land.”
He predicted that once one or two cultivation sites are established, “there won’t be any big issue once people see what it’s like.”
Parese said he would like to see any cultivation site limited to 5,000 square feet. He pointed to the potential for odors, the unsightliness of the security fencing and the potential for armed guards on the sites to protect against theft of the expensive product.
“The town would like to provide some opportunity and support for farmers, but they also don’t want to create issues for residents,” he said. “People bought their homes there with certain expectations, and there are a lot of residents living in these areas, so, we have to find a balance.”
Parese said the issue at Mount Greylock Middle/High School is pressing. He noted that the state would not allow the town to increase the setback of a marijuana cultivation site from the school.
“That’s an extremely important element of why this is a bad idea,” he said. “I just don’t see two-thirds of voters thinking this is a good idea.”
Parese also said that, in his opinion, marijuana cultivation is not strictly an agricultural activity, but more of an industrial operation, considering all the technology, security tactics and regulations involved.
“We’re asking a lot of the people in town to welcome an industry with externalities that could have a significant impact on its neighbors,” he said.