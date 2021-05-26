WILLIAMSTOWN — A week after the Williamstown Fire Department was fighting a wildland fire with mutual aid from departments in Northern Berkshire and southern Vermont, the same departments were celebrating Williamstown’s acquisition of a new tanker truck, the first in its history.
Tanker trucks from Adams, Clarksburg, Hancock, New Ashford and North Adams, as well as Pownal, Pownal Valley and Stamford in Vermont, were lined up at Spruces Park in Williamstown as each took a turn pumping water from their tanker into a Fol-Da-Tank next to Williamstown’s new truck. The tradition is a kind of “christening” of the new tanker.
When the tanker arrived at the Williamstown Fire Department about 5 p.m. last Friday, the volunteer firefighters spent about an hour washing the dirt and grime off the truck, which was the result of its drive from Ohio, where the truck originated.
“We gave it a bath,” said Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini.
While the truck was supposed to arrive last week, it would not have made much of a difference in fighting last week’s wildland fire, Pedercini said.
The truck holds 2,600 gallons of water and will provide the department with a faster response to the rural areas in town that do not have hydrants. The tanker truck also is equipped with two Fol-Da-Tanks and a ladder.
Before the acquisition, the department had to rely on mutual aid from area departments, which could take up to an additional 20 minutes, Pedercini said.
“Now, instead of asking, we can give back,” he said. The tanker will be available for mutual aid to other departments in the county.
“We are very excited about it,” he said.
Additional driver training and practice handling the truck will be necessary for his members. The primary difference between their trucks and the new tanker is weight: Pedercini’s firetrucks can hold about 1,000 gallons of water.
According to Assistant Chief Mike Noyes, the 2021 tanker features a Cummins engine, Allison transmission, and Power Take-Off-driven standard fire pumps with a regular side pump and one in the back.
The pump does not pump through the transmission, like many other trucks. It dumps water in 30 seconds and takes 2½ minutes to fill. It uses a vacuum system, as opposed to a gravity dumping tank.
Noyes said the truck is similar to tanker trucks in Clarksburg and Stamford. Now, Williamstown has the newest tanker truck in the Northern Berkshire fleet.
“We needed it,” Noyes said. He added that the new truck belongs to the community and will make its ability to fight fires in rural areas much easier. The price of the new tanker was $369,000.
As for the acquisition, the truck is a tight fit in the department’s 50-year-old station on Water Street, which now has a total of five trucks in its bays.
“It doesn’t fit by much,” Pedercini said. The department might have to move a wall and expand into its meeting room to accommodate the truck, and allow for room in the bays for movement.
The truck will be on view Tuesday night, for the Williamstown Fire District’s annual meeting at Williamstown Elementary School.