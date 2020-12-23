WILLIAMSTOWN — A blaze tore through the back end of a home on Hoxsey Street Wednesday afternoon that was unoccupied at the time.
There were no injuries reported.
The owner, Paul Rinehart, said the house, which he rents out for Williams College student housing, may be a total loss. He said the students that had been living there left for the holiday break several days ago.
Rinehart noted the house was built as a three-bedroom farmhouse in the early 1800s. Today it sits adjacent to Williams College campus across the street from the school’s new science center construction project.
In fact, according to Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini, it was a member of the construction crew that spotted the smoke and called it in. In fact, a couple of construction workers also are firefighters, so when the first fire crew arrived, they helped connect to the hydrant and to run the pump truck until more firefighters arrived on scene.
“It was nice they were here,” he said.
Pedercini said the call came in at 12:21 p.m. Pownal and North Adams firefighters were among the more than two dozen firefighters to respond, with Clarksburg firefighters manning the North Adams station.
The fire was under control by 1:30, Pedercini said.
The chief said crews attacked the fire through the front door, making their way through heavy smoke to fight the flames in the kitchen in the back of the first floor. Meanwhile others were going after it from the rear.
At one point, Pedercini climbed up a ladder to the porch roof, where he broke second-story windows to ventilate the heat and gases from the interior — a safety measure to protect the firefighters inside.
The fire eventually made its way into the attic before it was extinguished.
Pedercini said it looks like the fire originated in the kitchen. The cause is still under investigation.
“It’s too bad when this happens to a house in this part of town,” Rinehart said. “They're so old and they can’t be replaced.”