WILLIAMSTOWN — During an interview Thursday with a second candidate for interim town manager, the Select Board learned it is likely he would only be available 20 hours a week during the six months needed.
Robert Markel, interim town manager in Hampden since September 2019, told the board that he had been offered a new contract through June 2022. It would require about 25 hours a week. He said he could spend 20 hours a week working for Williamstown, if officials thought that is the right path for them.
Markel noted that if that is not sufficient, they may be better served by hiring the other candidate, Charles Blanchard, who interviewed with the board Monday.
“My inclination would be to sign a contract with Hampden, so the other candidate might be your best decision,” he said. “But if you decide you do need someone for 20 hours a week, I could be helpful.”
Earlier in the interview, Markel said he has been advocating for climate-friendly projects in Hampden. He said he has been a supporter of civil rights since the 1960s, and also supports concepts like diversity and inclusion. He is also a supporter of Black Lives Matter and equal rights for the LGBTQ community.
Markel described his leadership style as based on “maximum” communication and building consensus. “It makes a lot of sense to let them (town employees) do their jobs, hold them accountable, and step in when you have to,” Markel said.
He said he wasn’t fully informed on recent issues roiling the Williamstown community, but had reviewed some news reports and did offer one conclusion: “I would not tolerate the actions that are alleged in your police department.”
The Select Board is likely to make a decision during its regular meeting Monday evening.