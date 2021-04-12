WILLIAMSTOWN — An interim town manager’s contract was finalized, and news of a fourth applicant for interim police chief was made known during Monday’s Select Board meeting.
Last week, Charles Blanchard, one of two candidates interviewed, was confirmed as the choice of the Select Board to serve as interim town manager, replacing Jason Hoch, who resigned. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved of his contract with an unanimous vote.
“He is ready to go,” said Andrew Hogeland, board member. “We just need to approve it. He’ll be starting as of today, and he’ll be in town on Wednesday.”
The contract runs until Oct. 8, unless extended by agreement of both parties.
It also notes, “The Interim Town Manager shall serve at the pleasure of the Board and may be removed from his position ... during the life of this Agreement at any time with seven days written notice for any reason, or no reason, and without recourse.”
The pay rate was set at $1,750 per week, and be required to work at least 25 hours per week, with an expectation that additional hours will be needed somewhat frequently. Blanchard will not receive any other benefits.
In other business, member Anne O’Connor, liaison to the interim police chief search committee, noted that three candidates were interviewed by the committee Friday, and that a fourth candidate’s application was received on the same day.
The committee is vetting the new candidate and setting up an interview appointment. Once those are done, the committee will consider its next step. O’Connor said the committee, a diverse group, has been collaborating and communicating with each other well.
“I’ve been quite impressed by the work this committee has done,” she said. “They have been a real beacon of hope.”