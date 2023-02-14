Eagle readers' love story: 'Well, she doesn't hate me.' Williamstown native Bob Burns tells his courtship story

EDITOR'S NOTE: Bob Burns gave this account of his story in response to an inquiry by The Eagle prior to Valentine's Day.
WILLIAMSTOWN — I had dated some teachers at Pine Cobble and other schools where I was teaching, and I kind of got tired of the whole situation of trying to date and find somebody that would, you know, lower themselves to go out with me.
This really attractive young woman, very young, came into the auditorium during a faculty meeting. She walked up to the front and the headmaster introduced her to everyone, and I said, “Mm, I like this one.”
The headmaster said, “She’s from The Brearley School,” and I didn’t know what the hell the Brearley School was. Since she was just visiting, she wasn’t there for very long.
After she was hired, I thought, well, I never had much luck with dating and things — I was shy about it.
I saw her walking down Main Street on a Sunday morning, going to church carrying her Bible. And so I thought, well, she can't be at all that bad.
She briefly dated another guy who I thought to be a geek. And I had second thoughts about Gail.
Meanwhile, we were teaching together. We were across the hall from each other. I had to assist with her scheduling courses. She kept coming into my classroom to say hi in the morning, and we'd have conversations during recess.
She told me just before spring break that she was going to have her wisdom teeth out. And she went home to New York and I told her I'd write her a letter. I wrote her a big, long letter. She still has it. We started writing. And when she came back from spring break, I thought, "Well, she doesn't hate me."
So we started dating. She was interested in early American history; I had an interest in early American history. So we started finding things that we had in common. We did a lot of day trips.
I kissed her for the first time on Flag Day in 1981 at a friend’s house, who was having a Victorian picnic.
Two months after we got engaged, we married at St. John’s Church. Three of my groomsmen were Pine Cobble alumni. Our reception was at the school.
Epilogue: Gail Bury and Bob Burns married Oct. 11, 1981. They have been married for 41 years and have two sons. They live in Williamstown.