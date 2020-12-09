A Northern Berkshire EMS paramedic is recovering from injuries after being assaulted Saturday in the back of an ambulance while providing care to a patient.
The paramedic, whose name was not released, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, where he was treated for his injuries.
According to a news release from Northern Berkshire EMS, the paramedic has been released and is recovering at home, but "has many injuries that require additional treatment and healing." The Williamstown Police Department is investigating the incident.
"Thank you to everyone for reaching out and for words of support," the release stated. "Events like this show the potential dangers of this profession and show the amount of camaraderie amongst the professional responder community.
"This event impacts all of our employees and our colleagues from EMS, Police and Fire agencies throughout the region."