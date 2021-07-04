WILLIAMSTOWN — Nathan Foucher was well prepared to celebrate Independence Day.
The three-year-old Williamstown youngster was decked out in a patriotic tyrannosaurus rex t-shirt carrying a red balloon, anxiously waiting for the local July 4 Hometown Parade to step off.
"He's been asking about the parade and fireworks for days," said the boy's mother, Michaela Foucher.
The Fouchers were among the hundreds — three and four people deep in some spots — who lined the parade route, thrilled the star-spangled celebration had returned after a year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"People were anxious for the parade, to get things back to normal," said Commander Thomas Webb of Williamstown's American Legion Post 152.
The veterans organization led the procession, occasionally lit up by bright sunshine through the cloud cover, from Southworth Street, west on Route 2, then finishing at the end of Spring Street.
Sponsored by the Williamstown Chamber of Commerce, chamber officials gave the green light to a parade about a week after Gov. Charlie Baker lifted nearly all COVID-19 protocols for mask wearing and social distancing.
Truly a hometown parade, the nearly 40 marching units featured Williamstown police and fire departments, Northern Berkshire EMS, two farms and several community-based organizations. Zach Rempell had interest in seeing one particular group.
"The Williamstown Youth Center, [because] I was there for camp," said the nine–year–old.
For nine-year-old Isabella Giraldo the parade meant getting sweets.
"I get candy and sometimes I see people I know [in the parade,]" she said.
The Spring Street shops and eateries were also pleased to see the parade return, as hundreds patronized the businesses before and after the event, including Where'd You Get That!? toy and gift store.
"It's good to get back to normal. It's nice to see people line the street," said owner Ken Giezt. He continued a parade tradition of his store employees handing out red, white or blue balloons to the children.
The parade also seemed to be a hit with the furry friends in attendance, as well.
Dozens of dogs joined their owners to watch the procession and revel in some extra attention.
Caroline and Tom Goodbody, from Washington D.C., and the husband a 1969 Williams College graduate, watched with Rosie and Moose, a mother–daughter pair of Bernese mountain dogs.
"Who could resist this? A community parade is so nice to be a part of on July 4," said Caroline.
The only reported incident during the parade was an American Legion veteran who collapsed while marching due to a pre-existing medical condition, according to Legion officials. The unidentified man was treated at the scene and Webb said he was going to be okay.
Though the parade returned this year, activities surrounding the event again will have to wait until next year. The Race for Independence 5K Fun Run before the parade and community hot dog cookout afterward were canceled.
Next year, Briggs hopes to bring back the pie baking contest that debuted in 2019 with 17 entries.