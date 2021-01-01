WILLIAMSTOWN — On Monday, the Williamstown Select Board will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. with only one item on the agenda for discussion: “Next steps for the Police Department.”
The town has been gripped in a swirling controversy since July, when Sgt. Scott McGowan filed suit against then-Police Chief Kyle Johnson and Town Manager Jason Hoch.
In the suit, he maintained that the chief was involved in sexual harassment and racist actions against employees, and that the town manager knew of the issues and failed to act.
After several months of debate and an apology from the chief, Johnson resigned his post shortly after Thanksgiving. Then McGowan dropped his lawsuit.
The Select Board is preparing to conduct a search for a new chief, while Lt. Mike Ziemba serves as interim chief. But first, as Select Board Chairwoman Jane Patton has said, the board needs to take the time to decide on criteria for the search and delineate any changes they’d like to see in the department’s operations.