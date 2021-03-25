WILLIAMSTOWN — After the year of the coronavirus pandemic, town officials were anticipating budget stress that would force a reduction in spending, and possibly in services provided.
But, as Town Manager Jason Hoch explained at Monday’s Select Board meeting, the numbers are lining up in the city and school budgets, requiring no increase in the town’s property tax rate.
“The recommended budget across all town departments has no net increase in taxes to be raised,” Hoch said. “That’s two years in a row — no net tax increase. No major program shifts, and the revenue losses we anticipated in this fiscal year were not as sharp as expected. And health insurance premiums remain unchanged. We’re getting a wonderful piece of stability there.”
He noted that a surplus of $300,000 to $500,000 will wind up in the town’s free cash account.
The proposed town operating budget’s total comes to about $25.94 million. The school budget accounts for about 52 percent of town spending.
Hoch reported that the annual town meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. June 8, outdoors at Weston Field on the Williams College campus, to allow for social distancing because of the ongoing pandemic.
He explained that there is some discussion about moving the starting time back an hour to allow for people getting out of work to make it in time.
With the meeting set for June 8, that means the Select Board has until April 26 to finalize the meeting warrant, with April 19 the last day to submit articles for it.
Hoch also noted that the town election is May 11. The deadline to register to vote in it and at town meeting is April 21.
The 2021 Vote by Mail application is available on the secretary of state’s website and on the town’s website. The deadline to submit applications for a Vote by Mail ballot is 5 p.m. May 5.
Town Hall still is closed to the public, so, voters should make arrangements to drop off, mail in or complete voter registration online at the secretary of state’s website. Mail-in/drop-off voter registration forms also are available on the secretary of state’s website.
The deadline to return the Vote by Mail ballot is 8 p.m. May 11, when the polls close, although Hoch recommended that mail-in voters submit their ballots before election day. They can be mailed in or brought to the Town Hall drop-off box.
This year, he said, there will be no in-person early voting.
“The turnout for in-person early voting for the September primary was very low,” Hoch said. “I would expect the turnout for in-person early voting for the local town election to be even less, given voting by mail.