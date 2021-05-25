WILLIAMSTOWN — The town has instituted a non-essential outdoor water use restriction, effective immediately.
To the extent feasible, all summer outdoor water use should take place before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. when evaporation and evapo-transpiration are lower.
Nonessential outdoor water uses subject to mandatory restrictions include the irrigation of lawns via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems and the washing of vehicles, exterior building surfaces, parking lots, driveways, etc.
Irrigation of public parks and recreational fields by automatic sprinklers before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. is permitted. A hand-held hose should be used to water lawns, gardens and flowers.
Water uses not subject to mandatory restrictions are those required for health or safety reasons; for the production of food and fiber; for maintenance of livestock; or to meet the core functions of a businesses such as golf courses and plant nurseries.
Any person violating this bylaw is subject to a fine of $50 for the first violation and $100 for each additional violation.
A complete list of restrictions is available on the town's website, williamstownma.gov.