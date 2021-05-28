WilliSearch1

Williamstown Town Meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8.

Annual Town Meeting Preview

Williamstown

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8

Where: Williams College Weston Athletic Complex, Latham Street, Williamstown

Another socially distant outdoor Town Meeting will address proposals to pay $684,000 for debt service, and expenditures to purchase a dump truck/snow plow and a sidewalk snow plow, along with other services and equipment for capital improvements.

Proposed spending: The town is seeking to authorize $77,000 for the Williamstown Youth Center and $50,000 of r the Williamstown Community Preschool. Another $19,000 is sought to support the Sand Springs Recreational Center.

No change: Both the sewer rate and the water rate proposals will include no increase

Select Board stipend: The town will be asked to authorize a study to determine the feasibility of paying stipends to members of various town boards and committees.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Proposed fiscal 2022 budget: Town — $8,446,654 (5 percent increase over current year)

Mount Greylock Schools — $12,346,994

LINE ITEMS

$267,287: For Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District

$218,722: From the Community Preservation Fund as a grant to the Williamstown Affordable Housing Trust

$100,000: To go towards the cost of compiling a new Master Plan

— Scott Stafford

