A wind advisory has been issued for Berkshire County, with gusts expected to reach up to 50 mph on Monday. 

The advisory remains in effect through 10 p.m. Monday. Wind speeds will range from 20 mph to 30 mph, with occasional gusts reaching even greater\ speeds, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. 

Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are possible. Motorists are asked to use extra caution, especially those operating high-profile vehicles. The advisory also warns that outdoor objects should be secured. 

