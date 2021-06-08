When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Outdoors at the Windsor Town Park (with a rain date of 7 p.m. June 16)
Highlights: Windsor’s leaders have again crafted a lean budget that includes modest investments in the town’s buildings.
New fines on table: Residents will be asked to give town officials the power to fine people who violate bylaws. The noncriminal fine of $500 would be used as a penalty against those who disregard rules such as clearing snow from a public way or not properly disposing of trash.
Broadband’s bite: For the first year, the town is allocating $172,125 to begin to pay down a 10-year, $1.35 million bond taken out to help construct Windsor’s municipally owned broadband network, for which customers connections are continuing. Residents also will consider a plan to elect members to a new Municipal Light Plant to govern the network.
Crane lawsuit’s upshot: After years of dispute over maintenance of a road in Windsor, the meeting warrant asks residents to approve of a settlement that describes the town’s ability to plow a section of a road known by three names: Crane Road Extension, Original Crane Road and, wait for it, Nobody’s Road.
The town has spent tens of thousands in legal fees to resolve a complaint filed by Timothy and Patricia Crane.
Gender-neutralizing: Like many communities, Windsor is moving, in a two-part warrant article, to strike references to “selectmen” in its bylaws.
BUDGET
Fiscal 2022: $2,238,951
Increase: $60,760, or 2.78 percent
LINE ITEMS
$991,750 for education, an overall 6.6-percent decrease due mainly to an 8.7 percent drop in Central Berkshire Regional School District costs and despite a 16.7 percent rise in vocational tuition that is linked to an enrollment gain.
$453,317 for public works, where costs are down 22.4 percent
$270,426 for general government, up 5.1 percent
$124,955 for public safety, down 17 percent
— Larry Parnass, The Berkshire Eagle