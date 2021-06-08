Windsor town sign (copy)

Residents of Windsor will consider a 20-article warrant Monday that would increase overall spending for the next fiscal year by 2.78 percent. 

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Outdoors at the Windsor Town Park (with a rain date of 7 p.m. June 16)

Highlights: Windsor’s leaders have again crafted a lean budget that includes modest investments in the town’s buildings.

New fines on table: Residents will be asked to give town officials the power to fine people who violate bylaws. The noncriminal fine of $500 would be used as a penalty against those who disregard rules such as clearing snow from a public way or not properly disposing of trash.

Broadband’s bite: For the first year, the town is allocating $172,125 to begin to pay down a 10-year, $1.35 million bond taken out to help construct Windsor’s municipally owned broadband network, for which customers connections are continuing. Residents also will consider a plan to elect members to a new Municipal Light Plant to govern the network.

Crane lawsuit’s upshot: After years of dispute over maintenance of a road in Windsor, the meeting warrant asks residents to approve of a settlement that describes the town’s ability to plow a section of a road known by three names: Crane Road Extension, Original Crane Road and, wait for it, Nobody’s Road.

The town has spent tens of thousands in legal fees to resolve a complaint filed by Timothy and Patricia Crane.

Gender-neutralizing: Like many communities, Windsor is moving, in a two-part warrant article, to strike references to “selectmen” in its bylaws.

BUDGET

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Fiscal 2022: $2,238,951

Increase: $60,760, or 2.78 percent

LINE ITEMS

$991,750 for education, an overall 6.6-percent decrease due mainly to an 8.7 percent drop in Central Berkshire Regional School District costs and despite a 16.7 percent rise in vocational tuition that is linked to an enrollment gain.

$453,317 for public works, where costs are down 22.4 percent

$270,426 for general government, up 5.1 percent

$124,955 for public safety, down 17 percent

— Larry Parnass, The Berkshire Eagle

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Tags

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass, investigations editor, joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant and CommonWealth Magazine.